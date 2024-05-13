 Ryan Reynolds Jokes Taylor Swift Names His and Blake Lively’s Kids – Hollywood Life

Ryan Reynolds Jokes Taylor Swift Will Decide the Name of His & Blake Lively’s 4th Child

After the singer-songwriter sweetly named three characters in her song "betty" after her friends' children, the 'Deadpool' star admitted that he and his wife are combing through Taylor Swift lines to find their fourth child's name.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
May 13, 2024 12:15PM EDT
taylor swift, blake lively, ryan reynolds
View gallery
*EXCLUSIVE* PARIS, FRANCE - Romantic getaway in the City of Love! Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively savor the delights of Paris holding hands, enjoying a gourmet lunch at the renowned restaurant 'La Poule au Jar' by Chef J.F. Piège. Pictured: Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively BACKGRID USA 30 JULY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
London, UNITED KINGDOM - *EXCLUSIVE* - Blake Lively visits the Deadpool 3 set with her sisters Lori and Robyn and their partners as Ryan Reynolds dressed as Deadpool plants a kiss on her head. Ryan's daughter was seen with a cute Wolverine toy as she spoke to her dad! Awkward! They have been filming in London for the new Deadpool film. Pictured: Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Lori Lively, Robyn Lively BACKGRID USA 12 JULY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: Click News and Media / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New York, NY - Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds hold hands as they step out for a stroll together in New York. Pictured: Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively BACKGRID USA 19 APRIL 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images/Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for American Cinematheque

Ryan Reynolds joked that Taylor Swift has named his and Blake Lively’s fourth baby. While promoting his new movie If, the actor, 47, had a joke about him and Blake, 36, letting Taylor, 34, be the one who names their children during an interview on The Today Show on Monday, May 13. Savannah Guthrie asked the Deadpool star if Taylor had followed in the tradition of her song “betty” and name-dropped their new baby in a recent song.

Savannah admitted that while she didn’t expect Ryan to share his child’s name, she did ask if there were any hints on his friend’s album. For those who may not know the characters in Taylor’s standout folklore song “betty,” had the names Betty, James, and Ines, which are the same names as Ryan and Blake’s three older children. “Taylor Swift keeps dropping it into lyrics. So, just tell us this: is the fourth child’s name, the baby’s name, anywhere on [The Tortured Poets Department]?” Savannah asked.

Ryan played along and had a clever joke, seeming to show that there are no hints to their child’s name in any of Taylor’s songs. “We always wait for Taylor to tell us what the child’s name is,” he quipped. “I will say this: we’re still waiting. So, Taylor, let’s maybe start—she’s a prolific writer. I mean, what are we doing here? ‘Lazy’s not a word that I attach to Taylor.”

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Savannah and Hoda Kotb laughed along at Ryan’s joke, even if he didn’t reveal the name of their youngest child, who was born in February 2023. While the characters in Taylor’s tune “betty” are teenagers, his and Blake’s kids are all still pretty young. Their son and two daughters are James, 9, Ines, 7, and Betty, 4. Besides name-dropping the kids  on her folklore album, Taylor has been spotted out on plenty of occasions with the couple and The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants actress.

ad