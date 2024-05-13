Ryan Reynolds Jokes Taylor Swift Will Decide the Name of His & Blake Lively’s 4th Child

Ryan Reynolds joked that Taylor Swift has named his and Blake Lively’s fourth baby. While promoting his new movie If, the actor, 47, had a joke about him and Blake, 36, letting Taylor, 34, be the one who names their children during an interview on The Today Show on Monday, May 13. Savannah Guthrie asked the Deadpool star if Taylor had followed in the tradition of her song “betty” and name-dropped their new baby in a recent song.

Savannah admitted that while she didn’t expect Ryan to share his child’s name, she did ask if there were any hints on his friend’s album. For those who may not know the characters in Taylor’s standout folklore song “betty,” had the names Betty, James, and Ines, which are the same names as Ryan and Blake’s three older children. “Taylor Swift keeps dropping it into lyrics. So, just tell us this: is the fourth child’s name, the baby’s name, anywhere on [The Tortured Poets Department]?” Savannah asked.

Ryan Reynolds jokes on TODAY about the name of his and Blake Lively’s fourth child: “We always wait for Taylor (Swift) to tell us what the child’s name will be. And, we’ll say this: we’re still waiting.” pic.twitter.com/CimgAjffOM — TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 13, 2024

Ryan played along and had a clever joke, seeming to show that there are no hints to their child’s name in any of Taylor’s songs. “We always wait for Taylor to tell us what the child’s name is,” he quipped. “I will say this: we’re still waiting. So, Taylor, let’s maybe start—she’s a prolific writer. I mean, what are we doing here? ‘Lazy’s not a word that I attach to Taylor.”

Savannah and Hoda Kotb laughed along at Ryan’s joke, even if he didn’t reveal the name of their youngest child, who was born in February 2023. While the characters in Taylor’s tune “betty” are teenagers, his and Blake’s kids are all still pretty young. Their son and two daughters are James, 9, Ines, 7, and Betty, 4. Besides name-dropping the kids on her folklore album, Taylor has been spotted out on plenty of occasions with the couple and The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants actress.