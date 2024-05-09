Travis Kelce’s Teammate Reveals His Sweet Reaction When Taylor Swift Attended First Game

Travis Kelce’s friend and teammate James Winchester shared the super cute way that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end reacted when his girlfriend Taylor Swift came to one of his games for the first time in a new interview. The snapper, 34, revealed that he was the one who told Travis, 34, that the popstar, 34, was in the bleachers to cheer him on!

During the podcast, which premiered on Wednesday, May 8, James told the story of how he first learned that Taylor was in the house from equipment manager Jay White. “My first response was, ‘That’s pretty cool,’ so I walked up to Trav in the game and we were on the sideline and I just said, ‘Hey man, that’s cool she’s here,'” he said on Like a Farmer, via Entertainment Tonight. “He’s like, ‘Wait, what do you mean? Did they put her up on the Jumbotron or something?'”

The snapper admitted that Travis turned red once he knew that Taylor was in the crowd, and it sounded like it was very cute. “[I told Travis], ‘Jay [White] just told me right there. That’s awesome, man, good for you,'” he said. “He’s just kind of smiling, like, kind of blushing.”

James also said he got to meet the “But Daddy I Love Him” singer after the game, and he was charmed. “Later that night, [we] got to meet her and the first thing she said [was], ‘Hey, you’re the guys with the cute kids, because we had my son and daughter out on the field. I’m like, ‘Dang, I think I just became a T. Swift fan,'” he recalled.

After Taylor attended her first Chiefs game back in September (as the romance rumors were just blossoming), the Super Bowl winner complimented her on his New Heights podcast. “Shout out to Taylor for pulling up. That was pretty ballsy,” he said. “I just thought it was awesome how everyone in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her. The friends and family. She looked amazing, everybody was talking about her in a great light. On top of that, the day went perfect for Chiefs fans, of course. We script it all ladies and gentlemen. It was just impressive.”