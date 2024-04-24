Emma Stone Shuts Down Rumor That She Called Jimmy Kimmel a ‘Prick’ at the 2024 Oscars

Emma Stone let everyone know that the rumors were untrue that she called Academy Award host Jimmy Kimmel a “prick” after him making a crack about her movie Poor Things. The subject was brought up in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter with her and Nathan Fielder, when she set the record straight. She let everyone know that she is always down for a laugh in the piece, published on Wednesday, April 24.

The interviewer asked Emma if the late night host had “really upset” her during a joke he made about her film Poor Things at the 2024 Oscars. During the show, Jimmy made a quip about the large number of sex scenes that were present in the movie, after a short clip, he joked, “Those were all the parts of Poor Things we’re allowed to show on TV.” The camera then cut to Emma, who was whispering something to her husband Dave McCary.

After the segment aired, many people on the internet speculated that Emma had called Jimmy a “prick” to her husband, and the interviewer told her. “No! I didn’t call him a prick,” she told THR. “What did I say? I didn’t call him a prick. I wasn’t upset with him at all. I’ll have to look that up.”

Nathan chimed in to say that his The Curse co-star was “always down for a joke,” and Emma agreed that she’s “near-unoffendable.” Of course, the actress is no stranger to comedy. Even though she’s been lauded for her major, award-winning roles, she’s also starred in her fair share of comedic roles, especially early in her career, like when she was in Superbad or the coming-of-age comedy Easy A.

Even though Jimmy had a clever quip to make about Emma’s movie, she did get the last laugh, because she ended up leaving with the Academy Award for Best Actress. After the win, Emma was seen celebrating with a rare PDA moment when she smooched her husband.