Bella Hadid Wishes ‘Best Friend’ Sister Gigi a Happy 29th Birthday With Cute Throwback Photos

Bella Hadid had a super cute birthday wish for her older sister Gigi Hadid on Tuesday, April 23. Gigi turned 29, and Bella, 27, took the opportunity to share a bunch of photos of the two of them when they were just children, and she had a beautiful message for the “birthday girl” Gigi. Bella called her older sister her “built in best friend” in the birthday caption.

The photos showed Bella holding Gigi when she was just a baby, as well as another photo of Bella looking into her younger sister’s stroller. The other photos also showed the young sisters in various cute outfits, including the two of them in white dresses with flower crowns, wearing oversized hats while playing dress-up, in tutus, looking out at the horizon in bathing suits, and plenty of shots of the two of them hugging. Bella also shared another photo on her Instagram Story, and she wrote, “Happy birthday my jelly bean.”

Gigi and Bella are sisters first, but they’ve both made quite a name for themselves in the modeling world. They each followed in their mom Yolanda’s footsteps and became models themselves. They also have a brother Anwar who is also a model.

Besides both being models and fashion icons, Bella and Gigi have shown that they have a very close bond as siblings. Back in 2022 when Kanye “Ye” West made a series of anti-semitic remarks on X (formerly Twitter), Gigi called him out, which led the rapper to diss her specifically. After Gigi spoke out a source close to the family told Hollywood Life exclusively that Bella completely supported her sister. “Bella is so proud of her sister for standing up for Gabriella and speaking out against Kanye,” they said. “She loves that Gigi had the courage to say what so many people were thinking. Her bravery got the ball rolling and encouraged other people to speak up too. Even if Gigi wasn’t her sister Bella would still admire her.”

After the fact, Bella shared a long post, seemingly in reference to Ye, where she encouraged her followers to speak out against anti-semitism. “There is a point where we all have to speak up. No matter what. If you feel something is wrong in your heart, speak up,” she wrote. “If they are acting on hate, call them out. Every. Time. Let there be no room for that kind of behavior in this world. To separate us would be the biggest downfall of all. We need to stand together always.”