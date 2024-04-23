Rebel Wilson Claims a British Royal Family Member Invited Her to a Drug & Orgy Party

Rebel Wilson‘s memoir, Rebel Rising, is packed with eyebrow-raising revelations. From her allegations against Sacha Baron Cohen to the age she lost her virginity, the 44-year-old actress also claimed that a British royal family member invited her to an orgy and drug-filled party in 2014.

“I got thrown a last-minute invite to a tech billionaire’s party,” she wrote in an excerpt from her book, which was released on April 2. “The guy who invited me, who’s like fifteenth or twentieth in line to the British throne, had said to my male friend, ‘We need more girls.'”

The soiree, Rebel claimed, was medieval-themed. Therefore, she chose a “buxom damsel outfit complete with cone hat” to wear to the event.

“The party was insane,” the Pitch Perfect franchise star alleged. “Men were jousting on horses in a field, girls dressed as mermaids were in the pool … The property was massive, and because it was quite a drive, people had been assigned rooms to sleep there overnight.”

While describing the night as “a vibe,” Rebel revealed the event was held at a ranch outside of Los Angeles, complete with a fireworks display for guests and “candy” being given out. However, Rebel discovered that the sweet treats were actually the drug molly.

“I watch the British royal flounder around whilst I continuously hike up my boobs,” she continued in the book. “There’s a huge private fireworks display, and then, all of a sudden, it’s 2 a.m,, and a guy comes out with a large tray piled with what looks like a ton of candy. I turned to the screenwriter I’ve been talking with, confused. He says, ‘Oh, it’s for the orgy… the orgies normally start at these things about this time.’”

Upon finding out what she was in for, Rebel added that the “we need more girls” statement from “the Windsor” made sense.

“Now the comment by the Windsor about needing more girls started to make a lot more sense,” she added. “They weren’t talking about a boy-girl ratio, like it was a year-eight disco. They were talking about an ORGY!”

As for what Rebel did, she concluded, “Needless to say, I hike up my damsel dress and run out of there as fast as I can.”

Throughout her full revelation, Rebel did not name-drop whom her British royal family connection was.