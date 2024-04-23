 Eminem Celebrates 16 Years of Sobriety: See Photo – Hollywood Life

Eminem Marks 16 Years Sober by Showing Off New Chip: See Photo

Slim Shady is 16 years clean! The rapper's fans shared tons of positive comments showing how proud they are of his recovery in the comment section of his Instagram post.

April 23, 2024 1:46PM EDT
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - An Extremely rare sighting of rapper Eminem with his daughter Hailie Jade as they depart rehearsals for the 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Eminem and Hailie are typically never photographed together. Eminem who just turned 50 on October 17 was seen dressed causally as he left rehearsals with his oldest daughter. The rapper also shares daughter, Alaina Scott and son Stevie Laine Scott with his ex-wife, Kim Scott. Eminem will be inducted into the hall of fame today, November 5th along with Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Duran Duran, Eurythmics, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, and Carly Simon among others being honored. Pictured: Eminem, Hailie Jade BACKGRID USA 4 NOVEMBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Flash / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Eminem 92nd Annual Academy Awards, Show, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Feb 2020
Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Eminem showed how far he’s come in his sobriety journey in a simple Instagram post on Saturday, April 20. Marshall Mathers, 51, shared a photo of his Alcoholics Anonymous chip, which showed that he celebrated his 16th year of sobriety. The chip had a design of a tree with swirling artwork showing the trunk and leaves. It also had a triangle as AA’s symbol and the number 16 in it. The words “Unity”, “Service”, and “Recovery” surrounded the triangle.

Eminem did not include a comment in the post, simply letting the chip speak for itself, but many of his fans and famous friends showed their support for him, as he marked 16 years sober. His longtime manager Paul Rosenberg left a supportive message for him. “Sweet 16. So proud of you,” he wrote.

Other fans left comments speaking about how far they’ve come in their own sobriety journeys, like Eminem. “That chip is beautiful!! I get mine tomorrow!!! 5 years!!!” one person wrote. “Congrats Marshall. This May will be 8 years for me!” another fan commented.

Eminem has been sober since 2008. He’s been very forthcoming about his addiction to drugs in his music and in interviews. His first album released after he got clean was 2009’s Relapse, but he rapped more candidly about his struggles with addiction on 2010’s Recovery, which included songs like “Not Afraid”, “Going Through Changes” and “Talkin’ 2 Myself.”

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

In more recent years, Slim Shady has marked the anniversaries of his recovery by sharing a photo of his chip on social media. When he celebrated 12 years of sobriety in 2020, he shared a photo of the chip by writing, “Clean dozen, in the books! I’m not afraid.”

With over a decade of sobriety under his belt, Eminem has continued to crank out music, which is still beloved by his fans. His most recent release was 2020’s Music to be Murdered by, but he did prank fans at the beginning of April, joking that he would release a follow-up to his debut record Infinite.

