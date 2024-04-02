Eminem Pranks Fans With April Fool’s Album Announcement: ‘Even More Infinite’

Eminem couldn’t help but troll his fans a little bit with an April Fool’s Day prank, teasing a new record. While fans of the rapper, 51, have been patiently waiting for a new album for four years, it seems they’ll have to wait a little longer. Rather than revealing details about his next record, Eminem opted to share a teaser for a sequel to his 1996 debut Infinite on his social media.

The clip was set to Eminem’s song “Crack a Bottle,” and it featured tons of comments from fans begging the rapper, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, to drop his next album. Photos of Eminem and his many albums flash by and his Wikipedia page is scrolled through the discography section to show his albums.

After some teasing comments, a voiceover announces that Eminem is going back to his roots with a sequel. “The highly anticipated next studio album goes back to where it all started. Infinite, but now, it’s even more infinite. Out today,” the voiceover said. The art from the Infinite album is then showed, but it has writing on to show that it’s actually a sequel titled Even More Infinite. Of course, the joke is that you can’t have more infinity.

While some fans appreciated the joke, a few were disappointed after their hopes for a new album were nixed. “Posting this on April fool’s day is the shadiest thing Slim has ever done,” one fan posted on X. “This the CRUELEST April Fools joke we’ve ever seen,” another commented.

For those who may not know, Infinite was the first album that Eminem dropped back in 1996. Three years after it was released, Eminem linked up with producer and mentor Dr. Dre to release his major label debut The Slim Shady LP, and the rest is history. While dedicated stans may know the tracks on Infinite, the record is not readily available on streaming platforms like Spotify and Apple Music.