 Eminem Pranks Fans With April Fool’s Day Album Announcement: Video – Hollywood Life

Eminem Pranks Fans With April Fool’s Album Announcement: ‘Even More Infinite’

Unfortunately, Marshall Mathers didn't drop a brand new album, despite the hilarious trailer teasing a follow-up to his pre-'Slim Shady LP' debut.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
April 2, 2024 10:51AM EDT
eminem
View gallery
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - An Extremely rare sighting of rapper Eminem with his daughter Hailie Jade as they depart rehearsals for the 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Eminem and Hailie are typically never photographed together. Eminem who just turned 50 on October 17 was seen dressed causally as he left rehearsals with his oldest daughter. The rapper also shares daughter, Alaina Scott and son Stevie Laine Scott with his ex-wife, Kim Scott. Eminem will be inducted into the hall of fame today, November 5th along with Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Duran Duran, Eurythmics, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, and Carly Simon among others being honored. Pictured: Eminem, Hailie Jade BACKGRID USA 4 NOVEMBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Flash / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - An Extremely rare sighting of rapper Eminem with his daughter Hailie Jade as they depart rehearsals for the 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Eminem and Hailie are typically never photographed together. Eminem who just turned 50 on October 17 was seen dressed causally as he left rehearsals with his oldest daughter. The rapper also shares daughter, Alaina Scott and son Stevie Laine Scott with his ex-wife, Kim Scott. Eminem will be inducted into the hall of fame today, November 5th along with Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Duran Duran, Eurythmics, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, and Carly Simon among others being honored. Pictured: Eminem, Hailie Jade BACKGRID USA 4 NOVEMBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Flash / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Eminem 92nd Annual Academy Awards, Show, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Feb 2020
Image Credit: Frans Schellekens/Redferns

Eminem couldn’t help but troll his fans a little bit with an April Fool’s Day prank, teasing a new record. While fans of the rapper, 51, have been patiently waiting for a new album for four years, it seems they’ll have to wait a little longer. Rather than revealing details about his next record, Eminem opted to share a teaser for a sequel to his 1996 debut Infinite on his social media.

The clip was set to Eminem’s song “Crack a Bottle,” and it featured tons of comments from fans begging the rapper, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, to drop his next album. Photos of Eminem and his many albums flash by and his Wikipedia page is scrolled through the discography section to show his albums.

After some teasing comments, a voiceover announces that Eminem is going back to his roots with a sequel. “The highly anticipated next studio album goes back to where it all started. Infinite, but now, it’s even more infinite. Out today,” the voiceover said. The art from the Infinite album is then showed, but it has writing on to show that it’s actually a sequel titled Even More Infinite. Of course, the joke is that you can’t have more infinity.

While some fans appreciated the joke, a few were disappointed after their hopes for a new album were nixed. “Posting this on April fool’s day is the shadiest thing Slim has ever done,” one fan posted on X. “This the CRUELEST April Fools joke we’ve ever seen,” another commented.

Eminem performs at the 2020 Academy Awards ceremony. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

For those who may not know, Infinite was the first album that Eminem dropped back in 1996. Three years after it was released, Eminem linked up with producer and mentor Dr. Dre to release his major label debut The Slim Shady LP, and the rest is history. While dedicated stans may know the tracks on Infinite, the record is not readily available on streaming platforms like Spotify and Apple Music.

ad