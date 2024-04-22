Tori Spelling Calls Ex Brian Austin Green the ‘First Love of My Life’

View gallery Image Credit: Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Tori Spelling opened up about her relationship with her ex-boyfriend Brian Austin Green on the latest episode of her podcast misSpelling on Monday, April 22. Tori, 50, was chatting with her other Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star Shannen Doherty, 53, when she reflected on her time dating Brian, 50, when they were teenagers, appearing on the show.

Tori and Brian dated around the time that their characters (Donna Martin and David Silver, respectively) were together on the show. Tori also spoke about how each actor wrote their own vows for the wedding episode and it seemed to cross over with real life. “I always say Brian was the first love of my life,” she said on the podcast. “The lines just got so blurred.”

While the relationship didn’t work out, Tori did admit that she and Brian remain close to this day. “You know how close Brian and I are. I tell him everything. We’re brother and sister and best friend so close. We can have that connection,” she said, via Entertainment Tonight. “Recently, we were talking about my situation and being in love and being crushed, being hurt, and moving on and now being single and the next chapter in my life. He’s been so great and such a champion. At times he gives me such inspiring words of you can do it professionally and personally.”

Tori also said that she’d recently confided in Brian amid her split from Dean McDermott, whom she filed for divorce from at the end of March. “I made some commentary, like, ‘No, I was in love. Maybe I wasn’t in love. I’m not sure. No one’s broken my heart since you,'” she said.

While Tori didn’t share what Brian said back, she did praise Brian’s fiancée Sharna Burgess. “It’s been 30 years. We’re just friends. I love his fiancée,” she said. “It’s not that. But if he says something to me, I get so flustered and riled up.”