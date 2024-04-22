 Paris Hilton Gushes About Daughter London as ‘Very Serious and Sweet’ – Hollywood Life

Paris Hilton Describes Daughter London, 5 Months, as ‘Very Serious & So Sweet’

'The Simple Life' alum gushed about her baby girl on her latest episode of her podcast 'I Am Paris,' while also making comparisons to her one-year-old son Phoenix.

Paris Hilton sweetly revealed that she’s learning her daughter London‘s personality on the latest episode of her podcast on Monday, April 22. The heiress, 43, opened up about what she’s learned about her daughter in the five months that she’s had her, even drawing a comparison to her sister Nicky Hilton, as she fielded fan questions on the latest episode of I Am Paris.

When Paris got to “glimpses of” London’s personality, she had a very cute way of describing her. “Well, she’s only 5 months old, but I can already tell that she is very serious and so sweet,” she said on the podcast. “She reminds me so much of my sister Nicky.”

The Simple Life star continued and explained the ways that her daughter resembled her sister. “She actually looks fairly similar to Nikki,” she said. “Like when I look at my baby pictures, Phoenix is my twin and then little London looks like Nikki. So it’s so cute just to, compare all those photos together.”

A fan also asked about milestones that the infant has had so far, and Paris revealed how close she is with her older brother Phoenix, 15 months.  “She’s five months old, so she’s not sitting up by herself yet. She is laughing. She is smiling. She loves her big brother. It is so cute just to see them together. He is so sweet and gentle with her,” she said.

She also shared how Phoenix shows his love for his baby sister. “Sometimes she’ll be in her little rocker, and he’ll stand there and rock it back-and-forth, and she’ll just look up at him with the biggest smile. You can just tell that she just completely adores her big brother. They’re so close in age,” she said. “They’re almost like twins. I’m so excited to watch them grow up together.”

Paris had revealed that she and her husband Carter Reum had secretly welcomed their second child in November. She announced the news by sharing a photo of a onesie with her daughter’s name “London” on it, and she wrote, “Thankful for my babygirl.”

