Luke Bryan Falls On Stage & Jokingly Blames a Fan’s Phone for the Slip: Watch

It was a night of knockin’ boots for Luke Bryan in Vancouver. The 47-year-old country music star slipped and fell on stage on top of a fan’s phone, assuming that the phone caused the slip. Nevertheless, he took the moment in stride by laughing it off. According to several viral social media videos, Luke was performing on Saturday, April 20, at the Coast City Country Festival. After taking the tumble, he continued to sing despite falling onto his back, causing audience members to gasp momentarily.

Per Entertainment Weekly, Luke asked the crowd, “Hold up! Did anybody get that?” before jokingly threatening the fan whose phone wound up on the stage, “It’s OK. My lawyer will be calling.”

The outlet also reported that the American Idol judge took another fan’s phone to see how they captured the funny incident.

“Oh, you’re Snapchatting, you can’t Snapchat this s**t,” Luke said before holding up the recording to show the crowd. The big screen on the stage also played out the tumble. “There I am, there we go, jumping, jumping, hyping the crowd … there he is! Hey, I need some viral. This is viral, alright? Hashtag ‘Love You, Miss You, Mean It.'”

Despite being busy serving as a judge on American Idol, Luke’s tour Mind of a Country Boy is scheduled to wrap its Canadian leg on Thursday, April 25. He is expected to resume the tour in Florida in June.

Last week, Luke was seen trying to help his fellow American Idol judge Katy Perry fix her broken metallic top after the back of it broke. As seen in an Instagram video that Katy, 39, shared on April 15, the “Love You, Miss You, Mean It” crooner approached her with pliers to mend the problem.

During a subsequent interview with Entertainment Tonight following the wardrobe malfunction, Lionel Richie playfully accused Luke of breaking Katy’s unique top.

“Luke knocked the top off, I’ll tell you all the truth,” Lionel, 74, joked. “And then, Luke spent the rest of the time going, ‘I’m so sorry, I’m so sorry.’ But he was definitely apologetic and then he tried to put it back together and that looked worse than the whole thing.”

The “Country Girl” artist defended himself by noting that he was doing whatever he could to help the “Teenage Dream” hitmaker with the fashion snafu.

“At this point in the game, I’m like, ‘What do you need?'” Luke told the outlet. “‘What do you need? You need a pair of pliers? You need a towel? A bathrobe? What do you need?’”