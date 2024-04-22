Kelly Osbourne Denies Taking Ozempic, Recalls How Mom Sharon Did

View gallery Image Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Kelly Osbourne set the record straight on whether or not she took Ozempic in a new interview from Extra on Friday, April 19. Kelly, 39, revealed that even though she managed to lose 85 pounds shortly after giving birth, Ozempic was not the secret to her success, but she did admit that her mom Sharon, 71, had used it. “I know everybody thinks I took Ozempic. I did not take Ozempic. I don’t know where that came from. My mom took Ozempic,” she said.

Kelly further explained why she pressed herself to lose the weight and the real way that she managed to cut down. “I had gestational diabetes, and I had to lose the weight that I had gained during pregnancy, otherwise I was at a higher risk of actually getting diabetes, which I did not want,” she told Extra. “I cut out sugar and carbohydrates, and I rapidly lost weight.”

The reality star also explained what she was getting a popular tone-up treatment called EMFACE and EMSCULPT NEO. I really wanted to tighten the skin around my neck and around my chin,” she explained to the outlet.

While Kelly may not have taken Ozempic herself, she has previously defended the drug as a weight-loss method. She called it “amazing” in a February interview with E! News. “There are a million ways to lose weight, why not do it through something that isn’t as boring as working out?” she said. “People hate on it because they want to do it. And the people who hate on it the most are the people who are secretly doing it or pissed off that they can’t afford it. Unfortunately, right now it’s something that is very expensive but it eventually won’t be because it actually works.”

Sharon had previously shared her experience with Ozempic, noting that she had felt nauseous after taking the drug, in an interview with Piers Morgan. Kelly also appeared alongside her mom and showed support. “Seeing the confidence and seeing how good my mum feels in her body I think it’s totally worth it,” she said.