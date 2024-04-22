‘Halloweentown II’ Stars Kimberly J. Brown & Daniel Kountz Marry After Nearly 8 Years of Dating

Marnie and Kal are officially married! Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge stars Kimberly J. Brown and Daniel Kountz tied the knot on Friday, April 19, nearly eight years after they started dating. The former Disney Channel actress, 39, and the Youthful Daze alum, 45, shared photos from their wedding ceremony over the weekend, which took place in Camarillo, California.

“This Will Be…An Everlasting Love …’ Mr. & Mrs. Kountz Est. 4.19.24,” Daniel and Kimberly captioned their Instagram post. “We had the most beautiful day of our dreams because of all of the incredible people below — we will be forever grateful for all their hard work! A huge thank you to our family & friends who celebrated with us and surrounded us with so much love. More to come…”

For the ceremony, Kimberly wore a simple strapless white tulle gown, and she kept her hair down in voluminous curls. Daniel wore a plain black suit for the occasion, which was held at the Spanish Hills Club.

The couple went public with their relationship in 2018, but they reportedly struck up their romance in 2016. In their Halloweentown franchise installment, Kimberly’s character, Marnie, meets Daniel’s manipulative and charming Kal — a.k.a Kalabar’s son — at a Halloween party at her house in the mortal world. Soon, Marnie finds out that Kal is trying to enact his father Kalabar’s revenge on Halloweentown by creating a “gray spell” on its otherwise colorful and vibrant town.

After playing enemies on screen, Kimberly and Daniel reconnected years later. In 2021, the Halloween queen revealed via TikTok that she and the real estate agent had “no romantic feelings for each other at all” while working together on set. Not only that, but they “didn’t see or talk to each other for, like at least a good 10 years or so” afterward.

“We first met 20 years ago filming a movie together where our characters flirted a little bit in the beginning, but then I found out he was my family’s arch-nemesis and basically hated him for the rest of the movie,” Kimberly said. “Then [we] reconnected a few years ago to film some comedy sketches for my YouTube channel and unexpectedly fell in love. So, it’s funny how life surprises you sometimes.”

Since then, Kimberly and Daniel have attended events together, from comic cons to ’90s Con. Not only that, but they’ve also poked fun at their on-set Halloweentown experience by creating funny social media videos.