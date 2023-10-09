Kimberly J. Brown and Daniel Kountz’s Relationship Timeline From ‘Halloweentown 2’ to Now

Image Credit: Araya Doheny/Shutterstock

Halloweentown fans never anticipated that Marnie and Kal would end up together in real life. Actors Kimberly J. Brown and Daniel Kountz first met on the set of Halloweentown 2: Kalabar’s Revenge but didn’t fall in love until 15 years later — giving fans the most iconic ships in Disney Channel history.

Keep reading to learn more about Kimberly and Daniel’s relationship!

How Long Have Kimberly and Daniel Been Together?

The couple reconnected 10 years after working together, Kimberly explained during a 2021 TikTok video.

“We first met 20 years ago filming a movie together where our characters flirted a little bit in the beginning, but then I found out he was my family’s arch-nemesis and basically hated him for the rest of the movie,” the former Disney Channel actress said. “In real life, we had no romantic feelings for each other at all while we were working together and then didn’t see or talk to each other for at least a good 10 years or so. Then, [we] reconnected a few years ago to film some comedy sketches for my YouTube channel and unexpectedly fell in love. So, it’s funny how life surprises you sometimes, isn’t it?”

In June 2022, Daniel and Kimberly got engaged after dating for nearly six years. Upon making headlines for their engagement, the Quints star revealed she and the real estate agent have “never sat and watched” their own movie.

“I see it [Halloweentown 2] at times with my nephew, my niece, so I get to see different parts of it, but I don’t know that we’ve ever sat and watched it,” she admitted to PEOPLE in 2023.

Apart from their Halloweentown legacy, Kimberly and Daniel continue to entertain fans with adorable and hilarious social media videos. Most of their content includes funny couple moments.

Are Kimberly and Daniel Married?

The actors have not tied the knot yet, but they opened up to E! News about the status of their wedding plans.

“It’s going pretty well,” she said while appearing at ‘90s Con in Florida in 2023. “It almost feels like a production in a sense, like you’re putting together a shoot of some sort. So, yeah, kind of using a little bit of a producer hat putting it all together. But it’s been a lot of fun.”

Though Daniel is helping Kimberly with the preparations, he explained that he’s happy with the actress leading the way.

“I give a little bit of input but for the most part I’m like, ‘Whatever makes you happy,'” the theatre actor pointed out. “I am gonna put a lot of input on the cake though. I wanna do some more cake tasting, gotta do some more cake tasting.”

Will Kimberly J. Brown Reprise Her ‘Halloweentown’ Role?

It doesn’t appear that the General Hospital star will reprise her role as Marnie Piper. She has, however, discussed what happened when her role was given to Sara Paxton in Return to Halloweentown.

“Some people said that they heard that I was working on something, which was not the case at the time,” Kimberly said in a 2023 YouTube video. “I was available and ready to do it, and had talked to them about possibly doing it, but Disney decided to go in a different direction and recast the role. So, that’s really all I know about the situation.”