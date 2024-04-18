Taylor Swift Announces This Artist Is Featured on 1st ‘Tortured Poets Department’ Single ‘Fortnight’

Taylor Swift announced which major music artist she collaborated with on the first single of The Tortured Poets Department: Post Malone. The 34-year-old pop icon announced the news via X on Thursday, April 18, just hours before her new album comes out.

“The first single from The Tortured Poets Department is…………. ‘Fortnight’ featuring @postmalone,” Taylor tweeted. “I’ve been such a huge fan of Post because of the writer he is, his musical experimentation and those melodies he creates that just stick in your head forever. I got to witness that magic come to life firsthand when we worked together on Fortnight. Honestly can’t wait for you guys to hear this song at Midnight TONIGHT and see the video at 8pm ET TOMORROW.”

Taylor’s new album is set to come out at midnight on Friday, April 19. Swifties have been anxiously awaiting the release of her new music after she announced it while accepting an award at the Grammys earlier this year.

“So, I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I have been keeping from you for the last two years,” the pop singer said while accepting her award for Best Pop Vocal Album. “It’s called The Tortured Poets Department. I’m going to go and post the cover right now backstage. Thank you, I love you!”

Fans are convinced that the new music could have been inspired by Taylor’s breakup from ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn. The former pair dated from 2016 to mid-2023, before Taylor moved on with current boyfriend Travis Kelce.

During a 2022 conversation with Variety, Joe, 33, talked about a group chat that he was in with other friends called the “Tortured Man Club.” Swifties, of course, believe Taylor’s 2024 album points to that statement.

“It’s the Tortured Man Club, I think. It’s me, you — and Andrew Scott started the group,” Joe said at the time. “[Andrew is] just messaging himself good mornings. We were both in the Sally Rooney universe and crossed over with Lenny Abrahamson. We were so lucky to have that experience.”