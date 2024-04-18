GloRilla Arrested on Alleged DUI Charge: Report

GloRilla was arrested in Georgia in the early hours of the morning on Tuesday, April 16, according to a report from TMZ. The outlet said that she was charged on the suspicion of driving under the influence, consuming/possessing an open alcoholic beverage container, and another traffic charge. She was taken in at about 6am and released a few hours later.

Glo, whose real name is Gloria Hallelujah Woods, was reportedly pulled over around 4 a.m. after her car made an illegal U-turn at a red traffic light. The officer who took the report said that he smelled alcohol and marijuana, and he claimed that the rapper, 24, had allegedly said she’d been drinking but did not say how much. The cop said that she had said she was good to drive, according to the police report obtained by the outlet.

The cop also claimed that they gave her a field sobriety test, which she allegedly failed, and she allegedly refused a breathalyzer. TMZ also claimed that the report said that GloRilla had a wardrobe mishap while undergoing the field sobriety tests, and she did not notice until police informed her.

Hollywood Life has reached out to a representative for GloRilla for comment. She has not spoken publicly about the arrest.

The arrest came about 11 days after GloRilla released her latest mixtape Ehhthang Ehhthang (a follow-up to 2022’s Anyways, Life’s Great…) on April 5. The new release features her hit song “Wanna Be” with Megan Thee Stallion. The record also features appearances by other rising rappers, like Moneybagg Yo, Kevo Muney, Boston Richey, and Finesse2Tymes.

GloRilla also has a number of tour dates coming up, with the earliest listed on her website for April 20 in Macon, Georgia. She’ll also join her “Wanna Be” collaborator Megan Thee Stallion on her upcoming “Hot Girl Summer Tour,” which kicks off on May 14 and will run until July 27, although Glo’s final stop on the tour is set for June 22 in Las Vegas.