GloRilla’s New Music Is Already Glowing As Rapper Reveals She’s Collaborating With Cousin Lil Uzi Vert

Image Credit: Getty Images

GloRilla has steadily risen to the top of her game as a music artist. The 24-year-old rapper released her single “Yeah Glo!” earlier this year, and her dedicated fan base can’t wait for her debut album. While she hasn’t disclosed many details about the upcoming music, the Tennessee native revealed that her latest collaborator, Lil Uzi Vert, is her cousin.

“That’s my cousin. That’s my real cousin,” she revealed during a February 26 episode of the “Past Your Bedtime” podcast. “We actually working on [music]. We gonna get it together. We never started on a song, we gotta get it together. That’s my cousin, though [sic].”

This is the first time, GloRilla mentioned, that she and the “Just Wanna Rock” artist are collaborating on music, but it’s certainly not her first time working with a fellow rapper. Her most popular hits include “F.N.F. (Let’s Go),” which featured Latto on the remix, and the remix of “Tomorrow” titled “Tomorrow 2” with the iconic Cardi B.

When it comes to her idols, though, GloRilla weighed in on a fan’s question about how she’d feel switching bodies with Beyoncé if she were in a “Freaky Friday situation.”

“I feel like Beyoncé is the queen of the United States,” she said. “Maybe the queen of the world, even.”

The “Blessed” artist also reflected on how far she’s come today in her music career. Though she’s satisfied with her trajectory as a rapper, GloRilla admitted that she previously had different aspirations.

“I’m still a big dreamer,” GloRilla said before adding, “My dreams back in the day — I just wanted to be a singer or actor. I just knew I wanted to be on the screen. But I didn’t. I turned out being a rapper [sic].”

Apart from climbing on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and being nominated for the highly coveted Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance in the past, GloRilla isn’t afraid to make headlines as both an artist and an advocate of self-love. Just recently, she faced backlash from her social media followers after accidentally experiencing a nip-slip on camera during an Instagram Live.

After the damage was done, GloRilla took to Instagram to address the negativity that was apparently thrown at her following the on-camera exposure.

“Let me tell ya something. Stop acting like y’all are so motherf**king amazed by a nipple,” she said. “Baby, it ain’t s**t but a nipple. Calm down. Please calm down.”