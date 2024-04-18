Cardi B Reveals Raunchy Way She Plans to Gain Weight in Livestream

Cardi B revealed that she has a plan to gain some weight in a new livestream on Wednesday, April 17. The Invasion of Privacy rapper, 31, revealed that she has felt like she’s too skinny and would like to put on some weight. Her plan is a little risqué though! She told fans that she plans to enjoy some good food and some fun in the bedroom as she prepares to gain weight.

The “WAP” rapper said that sex was a key part of her strategy to gain some weight during the livestream. “I need to eat and I need that d**k,” she told fans during the video, per E! News. “Cause, you know, d**k helps you gain wait. It’s just a science, you know what I’m saying? It’s a f**king science.”

Cardi told fans that her ideal weight for herself is about 137 pounds, and she told them that she currently weighted around 130. “Until I gain weight back, I’m not going out,” she said. “I do not like how my body looks. I look too f**king skinny.”

The “Up” musician admitted that she wasn’t crazy about the way that her clothes fit on her. “I don’t feel like pants look good on me or skirts or small little dresses,” she said.

Cardi has never shied away from sharing details about her sex life with her fans. Back in 2023, she separated from her husband Offset, who she shares a daughter and son with. Despite being estranged from each other, the two of them did party together on New Year’s Eve.

While Cardi admitted that they were not back together, she did say that the two of them hooked up that night. “The answer to getting back together is not a good night at the club and f**king the night long,” she said, via E! News. “We need to work on our communication. There’s things that he needs to work on, there’s things that I need to work on.”