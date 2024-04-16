 Courtney Love Calls Out Taylor Swift, Beyonce, Lana Del Rey, and More – Hollywood Life

Courtney Love Slams Taylor Swift as 'Not Important' & Calls Out Beyonce, & More in New Interview

The Hole frontwoman called out tons of major popstars in a new interview while promoting her new show 'Courtney Love's Women.'

April 16, 2024
Courtney Love did not hold back when sharing her thoughts on the current crop of the biggest popstars in the world. The alt-rock icon, 59, didn’t mince words in letting people know where she stands in terms of the music of Taylor SwiftLana Del ReyMadonna, and Beyoncé. She’s simply not a fan. The singer, who was married to Kurt Cobain, took shots at each singer while speaking to The Standard in an interview, published on Saturday, April 13.

Seeing as Courtney’s new BBC show is titled Courtney Love’s women, she discussed some of the most famous women in the music business. In terms of 2024, it’s hard to be bigger than Taylor Swift, and despite many people singing the “All Too Well” singer’s praises, Courtney’s definitely not a Swiftie. “Taylor is not important. She might be a safe space for girls, and she’s probably the Madonna of now, but she’s not interesting as an artist,” she told The Standard.

Another woman that cannot be left out of the conversation when discussing the biggest popstars in the world is Beyoncé. While Courtney supports the idea of Cowboy Carter, she also made it clear that she doesn’t vibe with the music. ” like the idea of Beyoncé doing a country record because it’s about Black women going into spaces where previously only white women have been allowed, not that I like it much. As a concept, I love it. I just don’t like her music,” she said.

Courtney said she wasn’t a fan of Bey’s music. (Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood)

Speaking of popstars doing country songs, Courtney also called out Lana Del Rey for covering a country classic, advising her to take some time away. “I haven’t liked Lana since she covered a John Denver song, and I think she should really take seven years off. Up until ‘Take Me Home Country Roads’ I thought she was great,” she said, before admitting that she was a fan of her earlier work. “When I was recording my new album, I had to stop listening to her as she was influencing me too much.”

To go back to Madonna, Courtney made it known that she’s definitely not a fan, and even made a jab at one of Madge’s most popular movies. “I don’t like her and she doesn’t like me. I loved Desperately Seeking Susan, but for the city of New York as much as her,” she said.

Courtney also said she tapped out on Lana. (Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)

When it comes to female artists that Courtney is a fan of, she named punk icon Patti SmithNine Simone, alt-rock singer-songwriter PJ Harvey, jazz singer Julie London, and Joni Mitchell, as well as Debbie Harry and Blondie.

