Caitlin Clark Stuns in White Prada at WNBA Draft: See Photos

Image Credit: Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Caitlin Clark arrived to the WNBA in style as she showed up to the draft on Monday, April 15. Before she was drafted by the Indiana Fever, Caitlin, 22, showed up in a beautiful white Prada outfit with a bit of a shine for the ceremony. She sported a jacket and matching skirt for the occasion, before it was revealed what team she would be playing for.

This marked the first time that Prada has dressed an athlete for either the WNBA or NBA draft, per People. Besides the Prada outfit, Caitlin also carried a tiny black purse. She rocked black heels and a pair of pink, square sunglasses. She smiled as she posed for the draft at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York City. After arriving in style, Caitlin was drafted first by the Indiana Fever where she’ll play her first season in the WNBA.

Before being picked up by Indiana, Caitlin spoke about how excited she was to join the league. “This is a dream, this is something I wrote down on a piece of paper when I was in, like, second grade. Get a basketball scholarship. Play in the WNBA. This is something I’ve always wanted to do,” she said in an interview.

Caitlin rose to fame as a NCAA player, making waves in the women’s March Madness tournament as the point guard for the University of Iowa’s Hawkeyes. Unfortunately, the team came up short during the 2024 tournament, losing to the University of South Carolina in the final game earlier in April. After she was selected, Indiana shared a photo of her holding up a jersey on Instagram. “Made it official,” the team wrote.

Ahead of the draft, a fan asked Caitlin’s boyfriend Connor McCaffrey what his reaction to her outfit on X (formerly Twitter). He simply used three emojis, including a drooling one and a jaw-dropping face. The new WNBA player responded with a teary-eyed emoji.