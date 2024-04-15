Will Smith Gives Rare Musical Performance During Surprise Coachella Appearance

J. Balvin brought Coachella back to 1997 when he surprised the crowd with a guest appearance by Will Smith to perform “Men In Black” on Saturday, April 13. The Academy Award winner, 55, ran on stage to perform his song from the 1997 sci-fi comedy during J. Balvin’s set, and it was the perfect encapsulation of the movie.

Will made the appearance near the end of J. Balvin’s set, which saw him performing hits like “Rojo”, “Que Mas pues”, “In da Getto”, and more, per Setlist.fm. The rapper also brought out Jowell & Randy as well as De La Ghetto. Will came out near the end to perform the theme from Men In Black. He was dressed like his character James Darrell Edwards III a.k.a Agent J, with a black suit and sunglasses, and the stage setup definitely conjured up images from the beloved 90s movie.

Will and J. Balvin performed in front of a giant alien head. The extraterrestrial was the classic depiction of a “Grey,” with a bald, strangely shaped head and large, black, oval-shaped eyes. Backup dancers were also dressed in green suits, resembling the giant alien bust in the center of the stage. A few other dancers sported suits to look like members of the Men in Black.

While Will rose to fame as a rapper as well as an actor, he’s mostly stuck to the big screen in recent years. His last studio album to release was 2005’s Lost and Found, and his last public musical performance was in 2019, according to Setlist.fm.

The I Am Legend actor seemingly had some family there to support him as he hit the stage in the desert. His son Jaden Smith, who is also a musician himself, was spotted enjoying the festival when he shared a sweet moment dancing with his friend Justin Bieber during a moment around sunset at the show.