Golden Bachelor’s Theresa Nist Reacts to ‘Confused & Angry’ Fans Over Gerry Turner Divorce: Statement

Theresa Nist is speaking out about her sudden split from Gerry Turner. The 70-year-old Golden Bachelor season 1 star took to Instagram to pen a lengthy note in response to fans, some of whom she pointed out are “confused and angry” about their divorce.

“To everyone who has expressed love, support and kindness to me, I thank you from the bottom of my heart. You are all such wonderful human beings,” the ABC personality wrote. “It means the world to me that you took the time to reach out to me, whether in person, on the phone, by text or by direct message. You are all so kind to do so. For everyone else who is confused and angry and who does not understand, please try to find it in your heart to understand and to try a little kindness. Not just for me but for the world and for everyone you encounter.”

Theresa then described her and Gerry’s relationship “one of the most incredible experiences of my life, something I never expected to happen at this point in my life and I truly thought it was going to last forever.”

“It turns out, even at the age of 70, you don’t know everything,” she continued. “Sometimes, things don’t go the way you planned and that’s okay. I take so many positives away from this experience, most importantly and above all, the incredible friends I now have in all of these amazing, wonderful women and in Angie and Jenny, Payton and Charlee, the producers, the production crew and so many of you. I ask you to please stay open to all the experiences, opportunities, and love that may come your way. Keep smiling, keep laughing … I will. I love you all.”

Theresa’s post also included a screenshot of a famous Dr. Seuss quote, which read, “Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened.” Her note comes less than a week after she and Gerry announced their divorce following just three months of marriage. The former pair got married in January during a televised ceremony.

“Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations, and we’ve looked closely at our situation, our living situation, so forth and we’ve come to the conclusion mutually that it’s probably time for us to dissolve our marriage,” Gerry explained beside Theresa during their Good Morning America appearance on April 12. They cited the reason behind their split as distance and separate living situations.