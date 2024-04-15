Jill Duggar Reveals Stillbirth of 4th Baby: ‘We Appreciate Your Prayers’

Jill Duggar shared the sad news that she had a stillbirth with her fourth baby on social media on Saturday, April 13. The former TLC star, 32, announced the news in a post with her husband Derick Dillard with a brief memorial for the baby, which would’ve been their first daughter. In the photo, the two of them cradled a tiny pink blanket as they wore matching beige sweaters.

In the Instagram caption, the family announced the heartbreaking news. “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the stillbirth of our beautiful baby girl, Isla Marie Dillard. Jill was 4 months pregnant (due in August) when we found out that our baby died in utero,” they wrote.

The pair continued and wrote how they were looking forward to welcoming their fourth child and first baby girl. “From the moment we found out we were pregnant, we couldn’t wait to meet our baby. Isla was much loved from the start, and her 3 big brothers were so excited to introduce her to their world,” they wrote. “We appreciate your prayers as we continue to grieve and heal from the loss of our little Isla Marie.”

In the comment section, fans and loved ones showed support for the couple and family during this difficult time. “We love you all. We are continuing to pray. Isla Marie is so loved. Forever our first girl,” one person wrote. “Isla Marie is such a beautiful name. We are so sorry for your loss, and praying for your sweet family. Love you all,” another person commented.

Jill and Derick have been married since 2014, and they’re parent to three boys. Their sons are Israel David, 9, Samuel Scott, 6, and Frederick “Freddy” Michael, 21 months. The pair welcomed their youngest child Freddy in July 2022, after Jill had a miscarriage in October 2021. When Jill announced that pregnancy, she shared that they were looking forward to have another baby. “We are excited to announce that God has answered our prayers and we are expecting our rainbow baby due July 2022!” she wrote in the blog post.