Charli D’Amelio & Ex Landon Barker Attend Same Coachella Event 2 Months After Split: Photos

Charli D’Amelio and her ex-boyfriend Landon Barker may have run into one another while attending Coachella over the weekend. Both of the young stars were spotted at the “Cosmic Desert” event organized by Celsius on Friday, April 12. There’s no word on if they crossed paths or spoke to each other while at the event, but they each posed for photos in front of the energy drink’s logo.

Charli looked totally festival ready, especially as Coachella takes place in the desert. The TikTok star, 19, rocked a tiny black bikini top, and matching bottoms, along with a sheer black skirt to the music festival. She also had some white straps, black boots, and a gray bandana over her head. She also carried a tiny black purse with her.

While Charli’s outfit looked like it would keep her cool in the hot festival sun, Landon, 20, was a little more bundled up. The “Friends With Your EX” singer sported a neon orange jacket over a white-shirt, and baggy, light blue jeans as he attended the festival. He also accessorized with a chain necklace and had a large chain hanging from his pants.

It’s not clear if the former couple spoke to each other at the Celsius event (or if they were there at the same time), but it’s possible that they may have crossed paths. The Coachella outing comes about two months after Charli and Landon revealed that they’d broken up after about two years of dating. The pair were first reported to be together in June 2022.

The pop-punk singer took to his Instagram Story to announce their split in February. “Hey everyone, I would like to let you guys know that Charli and I are no longer together. We broke up to focus on ourselves. We are still friends and have so much love for each other,” he wrote. “I am incredible grateful for the time we shared and hope you can respect our decisions. Thank you, love you all so much!”