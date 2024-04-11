Lucy Hale Shares Glimpse Into Her ‘Forever’ Bond With ‘Pretty Little Liars’ Co-Stars

Lucy Hale is revealing the true status of her relationships with the Pretty Little Liars cast. Nearly seven years after the show came to an end, Lucy, 34, said she remains very close with her co-stars.

“From the OG version, I talk to all of them,” she told E! News at the 2024 Fashion Trust U.S. Awards on April 10. “At different points in our lives, we’ve intersected and reconnected, but we all keep in touch.”

Pretty Little Liars ran for seven seasons and also featured talented actresses including Shay Mitchell, Ashley Benson, Troian Bellisario and Sasha Pieterse. If you ask Lucy, the love between the girls is “always and forever.”

“We spent so much of our lives on that show and it kickstarted all of our careers,” she shared. “So much love. So much gratitude.”

Whenever the cast has a major milestone to celebrate, Lucy is nearby. After news broke that Ashley, 34, gave birth to her first child with husband Brandon Davis in February, the new mom received support from her co-star.

“She’s always talked about wanting kids. It makes the most sense,” Lucy shared in her latest interview. “I’m so happy for her. I ran into her a couple of months ago and she looked and felt better than ever and I’m just happy. It’s amazing to see everyone entering these new chapters of their lives.”

These days, Lucy is preparing to launch her upcoming Joyroad collection with Weekend Max Mara. She’s also supporting fashion designers at various points in their careers.

While attending the 2024 Fashion Trust U.S. Awards, Lucy displayed old Hollywood vibes in her Wiederhorft ensemble styled by Molly Dickson. Hairstylist Bridget Brager and makeup artist Jenna Kristina also helped create a look that turned heads for all the right reasons on the red carpet.

“Wearing a design by the truly gifted @wiederhoeft_ for the @fashiontrustus the other night,” Lucy wrote via Instagram on April 11. “I love this event because it supports young design talent with the aim of helping them expand into a global brand. Lots of love and support in the room. Thank you @rogervivier & @gherardofelloni for having me at your table!”