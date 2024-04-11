Jennifer Garner & Ben Affleck’s Middle Child Seraphina Reintroduces Name as Fin Affleck

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck‘s middle child, Seraphina Rose, has reintroduced themself as Fin Affleck. The 15-year-old spoke at Jennifer’s late father’s memorial service last weekend in Charleston, West Virginia, which was reportedly live streamed on Facebook.

After taking the podium to speak, the teen began their speech by saying, “Hello, my name is Fin Affleck.” Fin reportedly wore a black suit and tie. Earlier this year, they debuted their brand-new buzz cut while stepping out.

In addition to Fin, Jennifer, 51, and Ben, 51, share daughter Violet Affleck and son Samuel Affleck together. The two actors were married from 2005 to 2018 when they finalized their divorce. However, since their split, Ben and Jen have remained dedicated co-parents to their three children.

The three Affleck kids have also become close with Ben’s wife Jennifer Lopez‘s two children, Max and Emme Muñiz, whom the 54-year-old pop singer shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

In 2022, the “On the Floor” hitmaker revealed on stage at Dodger Stadium that Emme, 16, went by the pronouns they/them.

“The last time we performed together was in a big stadium like this, and I ask them to sing with me all the time, and they won’t,” J. Lo said at the time. “So, this is a very special occasion. They are very, very busy. Booked. And pricey. They cost me when they come out. But they’re worth every single penny because they’re my favorite duet partner of all time. So if you will indulge me.”

She and Emme then sang Christina Perri’s hit single “A Thousand Years” together as the crowd cheered.

J. Lo and Ben’s kids have seamlessly become one of Hollywood’s favorite blended families. The teens have been spotted on various outings together, from simple shopping trips to days at an amusement park. Both the Selena actress and the 13 Going on 30 star have talked about raising their children over the years.

Most recently, Jennifer told PEOPLE in March that her children are “so solid right now” at this stage in life but admitted that it can be “so hard” for her to let them make their own decisions.

“I’m just watching them in this new phase of life where they’re figuring out who they’re going to be and what they’re going to study,” she explained, adding, “And I’m so interested in them. All the time, I’m interested in everything about them.”