J.K. Rowling Says She Won’t Forgive Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson for Their Trans Stance

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling is speaking out against Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson. In a series of social media posts, the fantasy book series author shared a recent independent review of what she called “the most robust review of the medical evidence for transitioning children that’s ever been conducted.”

One follower responded to her post on X writing, “Just waiting for Dan and Emma to give you a very public apology … safe in the knowledge that you will forgive them … ”

J.K. — who has faced controversy for past anti-transgender comments — suggested she wasn’t open to forgiving the Harry Potter stars.

“Not safe, I’m afraid,” she replied. “Celebs who cosied up to a movement intent on eroding women’s hard-won rights and who used their platforms to cheer on the transitioning of minors can save their apologies for traumatised detransitioners and vulnerable women reliant on single sex spaces.”

Although Daniel, 34, and Emma, 33, have not spoken out about their views on the medical transitioning of children, they have supported trans rights.

“Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they aren’t who they say they are,” Emma said via X in June 2020. “I want my trans followers to know that I and so many other people around the world see you, respect you and love you for who you are.”

That same month, Daniel showed his support for trans women by writing a short essay for the Trevor Project, a non-profit with a mission to end suicide among LGBTQ+ members.

“I realize that certain press outlets will probably want to paint this as in-fighting between J.K. Rowling and myself, but that is really not what this is about, nor is it what’s important right now,” Daniel wrote. “Transgender women are women. Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo or I.”

The actor added that he hopes any controversial comments from J.K., 58, doesn’t diminish or tarnish readers’ experiences of the Harry Potter series.

“I really hope that you don’t entirely lose what was valuable in these stories to you,” he wrote. “If these books taught you that love is the strongest force in the universe, capable of overcoming anything; if they taught you that strength is found in diversity, and that dogmatic ideas of pureness lead to the oppression of vulnerable groups; if you believe that a particular character is trans, nonbinary, or gender fluid, or that they are gay or bisexual; if you found anything in these stories that resonated with you and helped you at any time in your life — then that is between you and the book that you read, and it is sacred.”