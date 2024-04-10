Isla Fisher Spotted Without Wedding Ring After Announcing Sacha Baron Cohen Split

Isla Fisher stepped out without her wedding ring after announcing her split from Sacha Baron Cohen. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail on April 10, Isla, 48, was spotted chatting on the phone while on an afternoon walk in London.

The actress dressed casually for the outing in a floral midi dress, white jacket and sandals. She completed her look with a pair of sunglasses for the sunny weather.

Isla’s afternoon walk marks her first sighting since she announced her separation from Sacha, 52, after 13 years of marriage.

“After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down,” the pair said via Instagram Stories on April 5. “In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage.”

“We have always prioritized our privacy, and have been quietly working through this change,” the statement continued. “We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family’s wish for privacy.”

Isla and Sacha — who tied the knot in 2010, years after first meeting at a party — share three children together: Olive, 17, Elula, 13, and Montgomery, 9.

The split came two weeks after Rebel Wilson accused Sacha of inappropriate behavior on the set of their 2016 film, The Brothers Grimsby.

In her memoir titled Rebel Rising, Rebel, 44, wrote about her experience filming the movie with Sasha and called him an “a**hole.”

In a statement to PEOPLE, Sacha’s rep called Rebel’s accusations false. “While we appreciate the importance of speaking out,” the statement read, “these demonstrably false claims are directly contradicted by extensive detailed evidence, including contemporaneous documents, film footage and eyewitness accounts from those present before, during and after the production of The Brothers Grimsby.”

When Andy Cohen asked Rebel how much money it would take for her to work with Sacha again, the Pitch Perfect star reaffirmed that “no money ever” could convince her to do so.

“I have, now, a no A-holes policy with work,” she said on Watch What Happens Live.

Both Sacha and Isla have not publicly commented on the reason behind their divorce. And if the past is any indication, both parties will want to keep their personal life private.

“I get nervous talking about it because I feel like, by not having my relationship in the public domain and not having spoken about how we met or really talked about our marriage publicly, it’s remained something private and valuable to me,” Isla told Australian Women’s Weekly in November 2022. “I just think it’s nice to keep some things for yourself.”