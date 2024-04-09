Noah Cyrus Seemingly Calls Out Fans for Slamming Her Over ‘Liking’ Liam Hemsworth’s Photo

Noah Cyrus isn’t putting up with any baseless rumors. Shortly after “liking” Liam Hemsworth‘s Instagram gym selfie, the 24-year-old singer-songwriter took to her Instagram Stories, seemingly to shut down the speculation after social media blew up over Noah’s relationship with her family, including sister Miley Cyrus.

“There’s no greater joy than seeing y’all get s0000000 angry over the dumbest s**t it’s so entertaining and funny,” the “July” artist wrote in a since-deleted Instagram Story on Monday, April 9. “Who gives a f**k,” she added. Though Noah didn’t mention Liam, 34, in her comment, her statement came hours after online users gossiped over her choice to “like” her sister’s ex-husband’s Instagram picture.

Miley, 31, and Liam split in 2019 and finalized their divorce in 2020. Though she and Noah openly had a close sisterly bond, fans believe they’ve been distant over the past few years. Many couldn’t help but notice that Noah wasn’t at their mom Tish Cyrus‘ wedding to Dominic Purcell in August 2023.

Noah Cyrus confirmed that she's supporting the person who abused and cheated on her sister because it's "funny and entertaining" for her.

Noah said "there is no greater joy" than liking Liam's pics. pic.twitter.com/wjWm3iWziD — alina (@brightmindedxx) April 8, 2024

Adding more fuel to the fire, multiple outlets reported earlier this year that Noah and Dominic, 54, previously dated.

“Noah and Dominic were seeing each other in a friends-with-benefits way, off and on,” an insider told PEOPLE in March. “They stopped seeing each other, and then Tish started something up. Tish knew he had been seeing Noah. … Tish never gave Noah the chance to talk about all of this before they got married.”

No one in the Cyrus family has addressed the reports about Noah and Dominic. However, Tish recently opened up about the “problem” she and her husband have to navigate in their marriage.

“I was so scared when I first met Dom, my husband, which was not that long ago,” Tish said on her daughter Brandi Cyrus‘ “Sorry We’re Stoned” podcast last month. “But it is crazy because I am a Taurus, and he is an Aquarius, and every single thing I read said, ‘Don’t even do it. It is the absolute worst pairing.'”

Since Tish and Dominic grew up with different lifestyles, the film producer pointed out that she takes “things so personally,” while her husband is “just very blunt, like, there is no warm and fuzzy.”

“He is not emotional, and that could be a problem,” Tish added. After pointing out that this can “definitely” lead to “issues” between her and Dominic, she added that they are “dealing” with them because she loves her husband.