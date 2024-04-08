 Noah Cyrus ‘Likes’ Miley’s Ex Liam Hemsworth’s Gym Selfie During Drama – Hollywood Life

Noah Cyrus ‘Likes’ Miley’s Ex-Husband Liam Hemsworth’s Gym Selfie Amid Family Drama

The "July" singer dropped her former brother-in-law a "like" on his workout selfie, amid rumored drama with her siblings following Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus' split in 2022.

April 8, 2024
HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 02: Billy Ray Cyrus, Miley Cyrus, Noah Lindsey Cyrus, Braison Cyrus, Trace Cyrus, Brandi Cyrus and Tish Cyrus at the World Premiere of Walt Disney Pictures 'Hannah Montana The Movie' on April 02, 2009 at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California. World Premiere of Walt Disney Pictures 'Hannah Montana The Movie' Hollywood Los Angeles, America.
Billy Ray Cyrus, Miley Cyrus, Noah Cyrus, Braison Cyrus, Brandi Cyrus, guest, Trace Cyrus, Tish Cyrus'Hannah Montana: The Movie' film premiere, Hollywood, Los Angeles, America - 02 Apr 2009The film is the popular Disney character's first foray onto the big screen and takes teen sensation Miley's 'Hannah Montana' series to the next level. It sees Miley Stewart struggling to juggle school, her friends and her secret pop-star persona, Hannah Montana. With fame threatening to consume his daughter, Miley's father Robby Ray (played by Miley's real life dad Billy Ray Cyrus) takes the family back home to Grandma Ruby's (Margo Martindale) Tennessee farm in Crowley Corners. Initially out of her element, Miley soon finds romance and learns a thing or two about what it means to truly live life out of the spotlight.
Noah Cyrus, from left, Billy Ray Cyrus, Braison Cyrus and Corey Gamble arrive at the 12th Annual John Varvatos Stuart House Benefit at John Varvatos Boutique, in West Hollywood, Calif 12th Annual John Varvatos Stuart House Benefit, West Hollywood, USA - 26 Apr 2015
Noah Cyrus liked her ex-brother-in-law Liam Hemsworth’s sexy gym selfie on Instagram, which he shared on Friday, April 5. The End of Everything singer’s like came amid rumored drama in her family, including with her older sister Miley Cyrus, which began back in August 2023. The “like” caused some fans to speak out on the family drama and Liam and Miley’s split in 2020.

Liam, 34, shared a black-and-white photo of himself at a gym, and he announced that it was “#legday” in his workout cycle. He also included a post for his film Land of Bad, and he thanked everyone for their support. “A massive thank you to everyone that has watched Land of Bad! The feedback has been awesome. Extremely grateful for all the love and support,” he wrote in the caption.

Miley poses with Liam at the 2019 Met Gala. (Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

In addition to the many fans who liked the photo, one of the people to show some love to Liam was his former sister-in-law Noah, 24. While Noah didn’t leave a comment, there were a few mentions of Miley, 31, below the photo, with a few people defending Liam. “People can divorce. Get over it,” one person wrote. “Can we move on from the Miley drama already it was literally five years ago,” another fan commented.

Rumors have drama within the Cyrus family began back when Noah and Miley’s mom Tish Cyrus got married to actor Dominic Purcell in August 2023. While Miley served as the maid of honor at the service, Noah and their other siblings didn’t appear to attend the wedding. Noah had also shared a selfie of herself wearing a shirt with their dad Billy Ray Cyrus on it, which some fans saw as shading the wedding.

Rumors about the drama continued when Miley didn’t thank her dad in her acceptance speech when she won her first Grammy Award in February. A source close to the situation also revealed that the “July” singer is very close with her dad in a report from People“Noah is very loyal to Billy Ray,” they said. “She and Billy Ray have always had a really close relationship.”

