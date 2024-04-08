Noah Cyrus ‘Likes’ Miley’s Ex-Husband Liam Hemsworth’s Gym Selfie Amid Family Drama

View gallery Image Credit: Rob Kim/Getty Images for The Recording Academy/Clint Spaulding/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR

Noah Cyrus liked her ex-brother-in-law Liam Hemsworth’s sexy gym selfie on Instagram, which he shared on Friday, April 5. The End of Everything singer’s like came amid rumored drama in her family, including with her older sister Miley Cyrus, which began back in August 2023. The “like” caused some fans to speak out on the family drama and Liam and Miley’s split in 2020.

Liam, 34, shared a black-and-white photo of himself at a gym, and he announced that it was “#legday” in his workout cycle. He also included a post for his film Land of Bad, and he thanked everyone for their support. “A massive thank you to everyone that has watched Land of Bad! The feedback has been awesome. Extremely grateful for all the love and support,” he wrote in the caption.

In addition to the many fans who liked the photo, one of the people to show some love to Liam was his former sister-in-law Noah, 24. While Noah didn’t leave a comment, there were a few mentions of Miley, 31, below the photo, with a few people defending Liam. “People can divorce. Get over it,” one person wrote. “Can we move on from the Miley drama already it was literally five years ago,” another fan commented.

Rumors have drama within the Cyrus family began back when Noah and Miley’s mom Tish Cyrus got married to actor Dominic Purcell in August 2023. While Miley served as the maid of honor at the service, Noah and their other siblings didn’t appear to attend the wedding. Noah had also shared a selfie of herself wearing a shirt with their dad Billy Ray Cyrus on it, which some fans saw as shading the wedding.

Rumors about the drama continued when Miley didn’t thank her dad in her acceptance speech when she won her first Grammy Award in February. A source close to the situation also revealed that the “July” singer is very close with her dad in a report from People. “Noah is very loyal to Billy Ray,” they said. “She and Billy Ray have always had a really close relationship.”