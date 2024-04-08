 Morgan Wallen Defends Taylor Swift After Fans Boo Her – Hollywood Life

Morgan Wallen Defends Taylor Swift After Fans Boo Her at His Show: Video

During his concert in Indianapolis, fans started booing Taylor after Morgan mentioned that the show was the 'most-attended' one in history at the location.

April 8, 2024 1:31PM EDT
Morgan Wallen didn’t accept any hate toward Taylor Swift at his concert. The 30-year-old country music singer took a moment to defend the 34-year-old international pop icon during his concert in Indianapolis at Lucas Oil Stadium before the weekend kicked off.

While on stage, the “Whiskey Glasses” singer credited the crowd with being the biggest audience at the stadium in history before citing the “Karma” hitmaker.

“They told me right before I walked on stage that this is the single most-attended concert in the history of this building,”Morgan said, according to a viral TikTok video. “And that we’re the first people to do it two nights in a row. So, thank you for making it possible for me to say that. I’m gonna say that until Taylor Swift comes to town in the fall.”

Taylor is scheduled to perform three shows at Lucas Oil Stadium in November for her Eras Tour, which she is currently traveling the world for. Moreover, the “Love Story” singer has also released her tour on Disney+ for fans to watch at home.

Upon hearing a portion of the audience booing, Morgan added, “No, we ain’t gotta do that, we ain’t gotta boo. … I appreciate that, I know y’all got my back.”

Taylor hasn’t publicly reacted to Morgan’s comment. However, many Swifties showed their appreciation for the Nashville native by commenting online.

“Morgan and Taylor are my top two favorite artists! It’s OK to love them both,” one TikTok user commented. “As a fellow Swiftie and a Morgan fan, I love this,” a second person chimed in. “I was there, it was the cutest thing ever,” another added.

Over the weekend, Morgan was arrested for disorderly conduct and reckless endangerment after he allegedly threw a chair off of a bar roof in Nashville. His lawyer released a statement on the country music singer’s behalf.

“At 10:53 p.m. Sunday evening, Morgan Wallen was arrested in downtown Nashville for reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct,” the lawyer said, adding, “He is cooperating fully with authorities.”

Morgan has not publicly reacted to his arrest. He is currently on tour and is scheduled to appear in court for the situation on May 3, which is also when he will perform in Nashville.

