Morgan Wallen Arrested After Allegedly Tossing Chair From Roof of Nashville Bar

Morgan Wallen was reportedly arrested in Nashville, Tennessee, on Sunday, April 7. The 30-year-old country music star was involved in an incident that took place at Eric Church‘s honky tonk bar, where Wallen allegedly threw a chair off of the bar’s roof.

News Channel 5 reported that the “Wasted on You” artist was charged with three felony counts for reckless endangerment. His bond was set at $15,250, according to the outlet. He was additionally charged with disorderly conduct and has been released on bond. His court date is scheduled for May 3, which is the same day he is supposed to be at Nissan Stadium in Nashville amid his tour.

Local police officers were standing in front of the location, Chief’s Bar on Broadway, and a chair was tossed only a few feet in front of them. Staff at the location informed the police that Wallen was the one who threw the chair from six stories up.

Per the arrest report obtained by the news outlet, security footage showed Wallen “lunging and throwing an object over the roof.” Eyewitnesses claimed that he laughed after the fact.

Wallen’s attorney released a statement to the outlet, noting, “At 10:53 p.m. Sunday evening, Morgan Wallen was arrested in downtown Nashville for reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct. He is cooperating fully with authorities.”

The “Whiskey Glasses” singer’s arrest happened during the 2024 CMT Music Awards, where he was nominated for Male Video of the Year. Wallen didn’t attend the annual event, and he lost the award to Jelly Roll.

This isn’t the first time that Wallen has faced trouble. In 2021, an infamous video of him using a racial slur surfaced online, and his music was subsequently removed from several radio stations. After the clip made the rounds on social media, Wallen apologized.

“The video you saw of me was me on hour 72 of 72 of a bender and that’s not something I’m proud of either.” he said. “I let so many people down. I’m not OK with that. I also accepted some invitations from some amazing Black organizations, executives and leaders to engage in some real and honest conversations. … Our actions matter, our words matter, and I just want to encourage anyone watching to please learn from my mistakes. There is no reason to downplay what I did. It matters.”