Dwayne Johnson Seemingly Gets Heated With Fan at WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony: Video

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson seemingly got into a tense exchange with an attendee at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony. The 51-year-old pro wrestler and actor was seen stopping in his tracks at the event after a fan caught his attention. According to a viral social media video, Dwayne asked the person, “What was that?” to which the fan responded, “Cody’s coming for you.”

At the end of the conversation, Dwayne said, “That’s right, that’s what I thought. Watch your f**king mouth,” according to multiple outlets.

Entertainment Tonight reported that the heated exchange could have just been The Rock in character as the villain for WrestleMania 40, where he will accompany Roman Reigns against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

The Moana star has not publicly commented on the incident. However, he has spoken out about his politics in recent days. During an interview on Fox & Friends last week, Dwayne expressed his regret for endorsing President Joe Biden in 2020.

The Rock: “What was that?” Fan: “Cody’s coming for ya” The Rock: “What was all before that” Fan: “You sold out” The Rock: “That’s right, That’s what I fucking thought, Watch your fucking mouth.”pic.twitter.com/GrN80ykPjL — Nav (@Navtreaks) April 6, 2024

“The endorsement that I made years ago with Biden was one I thought was the best decision for me at that time,” the Jungle Cruise actor explained. “I thought, ‘I’m in this position where I have some influence,’ and I felt it was my job then to exercise my influence [and] share: ‘This is who I’m going to endorse.’ I’m not going to do that.”

After pointing out that he became “the most followed man in the world” on social media, Dwayne said that his endorsement for the president caused “division” among people.

“The takeaway after that was it caused an incredible amount of division,” Dwayne continued. “I realize now going into this election, I will not do that. My goal is to bring this country together. I believe in that. There will be no endorsement. At this level of influence, I will keep my politics to myself. It is between me and the ballot box. But I will tell you this: Like a lot of us out there, not trusting of all politicians, I do trust the American people and whoever they vote for that is my president and who I will support 100 percent.”

Upon being asked whether he is satisfied with the current political climate in America, Dwayne responded, “No,” and cited “woke culture.”

“Today’s cancel culture, woke culture, division, etc — that really bugs me,” Dwayne concluded. “In the spirit of that, you either succumb to that and be what other people want you to be, or you be yourself and be real … and that might make people upset and piss people off, and that’s OK.”