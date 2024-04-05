JoJo Fletcher Starts Summer Early With Second Cupshe Swimsuit Collection in New Photos: (Exclusive Interview)

JoJo Fletcher has teamed up with Cupshe for her second swimsuit line, and she exclusively spoke with Hollywood Life about the latest collection. Her first collab with the famous swimwear brand dropped last year, and the Bachelorette alum, 33, recalled the partnership being a “dream” for her.

“The last time around, the Cupshe team was simply a dream to work with when I co-designed my first collection with them,” JoJo said. “They made the entire process so easy, and the pieces turned out amazing. So, when they asked if I wanted to do round 2, I didn’t have to think twice.”

The reality TV personality elaborated that she “wanted to include something for everyone in this festival collection!” and detailed what fans can expect from the new bathing suit line.

“It features bold pops of color for the spring and festival season yet still incorporates some perfect neutrals that will turn heads,” she added. “These pieces are ones that will make you feel confident and sexy while also being super comfortable to wear!”

Since summer is just around the corner, JoJo pointed out that “comfort and fit are KEY when choosing the perfect bikini to help me feel good.” She added, “If I’m comfortable and the fit hits in all the right places, I feel the most confident.”

JoJo will be putting her swimsuits to use this summer, as she and her husband, Jordan Rodgers, are celebrating their second wedding anniversary this May. Despite having busy work schedules, the Bachelor National couple will set aside some time to enjoy traveling together.

“We have the craziest schedule these next couple of months with work but definitely carved out a couple weeks out in May to celebrate our wedding anniversary,” she said. “We have a friend’s wedding in Amsterdam that falls in the same time frame, so we will be there and heading over to Mallorca with friends after so that’s to be an amazing trip! Really looking forward to hopefully styling some of my pieces during our travels.”

JoJo and Jordan, 35, first met during season 12 of The Bachelorette in 2016. They got engaged in the season finale and tied the knot in May 2022. Since then, the spouses have worked together in another reality TV gig — co-hosting season 1 of The Big D. Though the shoe reportedly got canceled after season 1, JoJo mentioned she and Jordan would be happy to co-host again.

“It’s one of our favorite things we do together and hope there are more to come,” she added.