Molly Ringwald Reveals Daughter Mathilda Was ‘Conceived’ in Studio 54 ‘Dressing Room’

Molly Ringwald is getting up close and personal. In a new interview, the Breakfast Club actress, 56, reflected on becoming a mom to her daughter, Mathilda Ereni Gianopoulos. Molly shares her 20-year-old with husband Panio Gianopoulos.

“I believe that Mathilda was conceived in the dressing room at Studio 54 right at the end of my run playing Sally Bowles in Cabaret in 2003,” the ’80s movie icon told The Times in an interview published on Wednesday, April 3. “It’s so Mathilda to be conceived in such an iconic place.”

The Sixteen Candles star also explained that she “always knew [she] wanted to have children, but it took [her] a while” to do so.

“I was 36 when she was born,” Molly said about Mathilda. “At that age, the biological clock is a real thing, and it had kind of become deafening. All I could think about was: must have kids.”

After welcoming Mathilda in October 2003, Molly remembered how “enchanted” she and Panio felt.

“My husband, Panio, an author and book editor, and I were both enchanted from the moment Mathilda was born,” Molly said. “She was five weeks early, so she was on the smaller side, but she had these big, beautiful eyes.”

The Secret Life of the American Teenager alum described how Mathilda grew up, remembering how, “even before she could talk, she had an amazing sense of humor and the best belly laugh.” Molly then added, “I have recordings of her laughing, which I listen to when I want a little pick-me-up.”

Mathilda has followed in her mother’s footsteps. She made her feature film debut in the movie The Idea of You earlier this year and has reportedly worked as a model in recent years.

In addition to Mathilda, Molly shares Roman and Adele with her husband. Throughout her latest interview, the former Riverdale star explained what the “hardest thing about motherhood was” for her — “realizing that my time was not [my] own.” Since she is a working actress and writer, her lifestyle includes traveling and a busy schedule.

“As an actress I’ve travelled a lot and learnt to live with instability, but that’s not great for kids,” Molly acknowledged. “That’s something I am always looking to improve on and luckily I have a husband who is a planner and is very stable.”