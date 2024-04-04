Joel Madden & Nicole Richie’s Lookalike Kids Made Red Carpet Debut: Photos

It was a family night for Joel Madden and Nicole Richie! The famous parents brought their children, daughter Harlow and son Sparrow, to the premiere of Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter‘s Dead in Los Angeles on Wednesday, April 3. Harlow, 16, wore black high-waisted pants with a matching strapless top and sneakers, while Sparrow, 14, matched with a black collared tee and jeans.

As for their parents, Nicole, 42, wore a black velvet mini dress and high heels, and Joel, 45, sported a black jacket, T-shirt and pants. Lionel Richie also accompanied the whole fam, and he matched their fashion by wearing a black jacket and slacks, offsetting the look with a pair of blue sunglasses.

The event celebrated Nicole’s film, which is a remake of the 1991 original movie of the same name. Nicole plays the character Rose Lindsey.

This was a rare red carpet appearance for Sparrow and Harlow, as their parents tend to keep their family life out of the public eye. However, they’ve occasionally given fans glimpses into their life at home. In 2020, Joel wished Nicole a “Happy Mother’s Day” by sharing a black-and-white snapshot of them with their children to Instagram. In the photo, the group sat in front of the U.S. Capitol building in Washington D.C.

“Happy Mother’s Day to one of the best to ever do it, Nicole we love you and I thank you,” Joel captioned his post at the time. “You take care of us all, and you make our house a home. And to all the moms out there holding it down for your families in these difficult times, we all say thank you and we hope you are getting all the flowers today, you deserve them.”

Nicole, for her part, notably described her daughter during a 2010 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“Harlow looks exactly like me, but she has Joel’s personality,” the mother of two gushed. “She’s very careful and very delicate, and she thinks everything through before she does it. … My daughter loves fashion, but she has her own style. It doesn’t have anything to do with me. She takes my clothes all the time. I have just started writing an N with a Sharpie on all of my stuff so that [she knows it’s mine].”