Jessie James Decker Shares Sweet Tribute to Husband Eric Decker for 13th Anniversary

In the game of love, Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker keep on winning. The couple marked another milestone in their relationship by celebrating 13 years together on April 3.

“From babies to babies,” Jessie, 35, wrote via Instagram. “Happy 13 years together my love.”

In her tribute, the country singer shared several couple photos including memories from a date at a bar. Jessie also included a picture of the pair enjoying a vacation together before the final slide featured the duo cuddling on the beach in matching black swimwear.

“How do you both literally not age one bit?! Beautiful couple inside and out,” one fan wrote in the comments section. Another user added, “Y’all just keep getting hotter.”

Eric also took time to mark the anniversary by sharing a steamy beach photo on Instagram. “13 years of doing this beautiful life together!” he wrote on April 4. “Love you baby.”

The couple’s anniversary comes just weeks after Jessie welcomed her fourth child, a son named Denver Calloway. The couple are also parents to daughter Vivianne, 10, and sons Eric Jr., 8, and Forrest, 5.

When Jessie first learned she was pregnant again, Eric, 37, didn’t immediately believe her.

“He thought I was playing a joke on him, but I would never joke about something like this,” she shared during an Instagram Q&A in August 2023. “It was not planned. We were very, very surprised. It was a shock for a while there, but then as soon as he knew it was real, I mean, you know him. … We love kids, so we’re like, ‘Yeah!’”

Following the arrival of baby Denver on February 9, Eric decided to get a vasectomy. After a successful recovery, the former NFL player was able to celebrate Easter weekend with the whole family.

“Had a beautiful Easter Day with our newest hunny bunny,” Jessie wrote via Instagram. “#grateful.”

Another reason the Kittenish founder is feeling grateful is because baby Denver is already receiving plenty of love from his older siblings.

“These past few weeks have been special! The kids are so in love with their new baby brother,” Jessie told Us Weekly while chatting about her partnership with Waterloo Sparkling Water. “I knew the kids were going to be great with him, but I didn’t know they would be this amazing.”

She added, “I’m just so proud of them. They love and care so much about him.”

As for whether or not Eric and Jessie will expand their family one more time, it appears both parents are content with where things stand.

As Jessie said, “We feel very complete as a family of 6.”