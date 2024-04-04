Doja Cat Slams Rumors Claiming She Dissed Cardi B on ‘Scarlet 2’

Doja Cat fired back after a fan accused her of dissing Cardi B on a leaked song on her upcoming album Scarlet 2. After songs from the new record found their way online ahead of the release, Doja, 28, told fans to not add fuel to the fire for a beef that isn’t actually happening. In one of the leaked tracks, it sounds like she’s saying Cardi, 31, but she later clarified that she was actually shouting out a different popstar.

One fan tweeted a response to Doja and asked, “Which one did you Whack [sic] Cardi B on?” The rapper snapped back at the fan with with a response telling them that it was none of their concern. “None of them,” she wrote. “Get a f**kin life.” In a different post on X, Doja revealed that the line actually is a reference to Carly Rae Jepsen. “Sniffing on some Carly Rae,” she wrote. Even if you haven’t heard the song, you can see how it’s easy to mishear the lyric.

none of them get a fuckin life — DOJA CAT (@DojaCat) April 3, 2024

Scarlet 2 is set to drop on Friday, April 5. While it wasn’t supposed to come out early, Doja let her fans know that she wasn’t too concerned about the leak. “No its definitely messed up cuz i wanted to put it out myself but theres nothing i can do about it!! thats just how its gonna be but at least i can just keep being creative and look forward to the awesome things i have coming up,” she wrote.

While Doja may not have taken a swipe at Cardi, she hasn’t been shy about shading folks on some of her past songs. On her song “Wet Vagina” from 2023’s Scarlett, she made a dig against the Kardashian family, although she didn’t name anyone in particular. “Tell me why ol’ shorty walkin’ like she got a stick in her ass, and pretty face plastic, it’s givin’ Kardashian,” she raps on the track.