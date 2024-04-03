Rebel Wilson Reveals Which Former Co-Star She Lost Her Virginity to at 35: ‘He Knows Now’

One week after Rebel Wilson‘s empowering revelation about her virginity came to light, the 44-year-old Australian actress revealed who she did the deed with for the first time: an actor from her film How to Be Single. She detailed the intimate moments between her and actor Mickey Gooch Jr. in her newly released memoir, Rebel Rising.

During a recent interview with The New York Times, Rebel pointed out that Mickey “was the first person to read” her book, “so he knows now [that he was her first].”

“And, Micks, I know this might be news to you if you are reading this, but yes I lost my virginity to you,” Rebel wrote in her book, describing Mickey as “chiseled” and “sexy.” The Pitch Perfect star also wrote that she loves his name “because of loving Mickey Mouse and all things perfect.”

Elsewhere in her memoir, Rebel explained why she chose to sleep with Mickey at the time, noting that life “is short,” and she wanted to take the opportunity while she could.

“I didn’t want to live my life without experiencing sex. Experiencing love,” she wrote in the chapter titled “Late Bloomer,” per Daily Mail. “I put it out into the universe that I was finally ready. I was going to feel the fear and just do it. I was going to slut it up with the next guy that came along — who also seemed like a suitable marriage candidate.”

After she and Mickey had sex, Rebel recalled wanting to be with him “all the time,” adding, “I’d imagine having sex and being intimate and everything would always be in my head.”

“I’m a late starter, and now I want to be MVP,” she quipped. “Now, I’m someone who lives much more in my body. And I’m loving it. Now I actually have a boyfriend, and he’s handsome and rich to boot.”

Rebel Wilson explains why she wrote about losing her virginity at 35 in her memoir Rebel Rising. #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/qK8WKe2012 — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) April 3, 2024

Mickey and Rebel ended up dating for six months until their romance ran its course.

Last week, Rebel’s book made headlines after multiple outlets obtained excerpts from the memoir. Fans praised the actress for revealing that she waited to lose her virginity until her 30s.

“Not everybody has to lose their virginity as a teenager,” she wrote in the book. “People can wait till they’re ready or wait till they’re a bit more mature. And I think that could be a positive message. You obviously don’t have to wait until you’re in your 30s like me, but you shouldn’t feel pressure as a young person.”