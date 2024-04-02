 JoJo Siwa’s 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards Outfit: Photos – Hollywood Life

JoJo Siwa Exudes KISS Vibes in Black Outfit at 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards: Photos

The former 'Dance Moms' star went all out at the awards show and opened up about her new adult era on the red carpet.

April 2, 2024 9:42AM EDT
JoJo Siwa at the iHeart Radio Music Awards 2024
Beyoncé accepts the Innovator Award at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on April 1, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Billboard via Getty Images)
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 01: Avril Lavigne attends the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on April 01, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Aliah Anderson/WireImage)
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 01: Flavor Flav attends the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on April 01, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Image Credit: Getty Images

JoJo Siwa made quite the fashion statement at the 2024 iHeart Radio Music Awards! The 20-year-old chose a theatrical black outfit that gave off major KISS band vibes as she struck a pose for the cameras on the red carpet at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday, April 1.

The Dance Moms alum’s outfit featured silver accents across the sheer material with bat wings for the back. JoJo chose a pair of knee-high black combat boots as well. She wore her hair up in a rocker-styled updo and completed her look with black spiky eye makeup.

Throughout the evening, JoJo posed for pictures with several fellow celebrities, including Tori Spelling and Meghan Trainor.

JoJo Siwa at the 2024 iHeart Radio Music Awards in Los Angeles
Getty Images

While speaking with E! News on the red carpet, the reality TV personality explained that she’s proud of going all out for her adult era.

“People are afraid of things they don’t know,” she told the outlet. “Things can be scary for people. New things can be very, very scary.”

JoJo is releasing new music, which she has teased is not meant for children. Her upcoming single, “KARMA,” comes out on Friday, April 5. The dancer defended her musical transition to the outlet, noting that she feels “very lucky that I get to be one of the people in the world that gets to create art.”

JoJo Siwa attends the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Dolby Theatre
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

“The way that I’m able to keep going and keep being like, ‘Wait, actually what I’m doing is right,’ is because some of the most respected people in the world have come up to me and been like, ‘What you’re doing right now is so right. It is what the world needs, and I’m learning from what you are doing right now,'” JoJo concluded.

In the weeks leading up to the release of “KARMA,” JoJo has been uploading behind-the-scenes content from the creation of her new musical era. In March, she forewarned listeners that her incoming project is “not made for children.”

“Warning. The following content is not made for children and may be disturbing or offensive to some viewers,” a male narrator said in an Instagram video that JoJo shared. “May contain sexual themes, violence, strong language, traumatic scenarios, and flashing lights. Viewer discretion is advised.”

