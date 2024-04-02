Ashton Kutcher Reportedly Expecting a Subpoena From Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Amid His Investigation

Ashton Kutcher is reportedly expecting a subpoena from Sean “Diddy” Combs amid the latter’s lawsuits and federal sex trafficking investigation. However, the 46-year-old actor and his wife, Mila Kunis, have no plans to extend their support to the 54-year-old rapper, a new report claims.

“There is no way in hell Ashton or Mila will be showing any sort of public support for Diddy right now,” a source told Daily Mail on Monday, April 1. “Regardless of Ashton’s long history with him, he has distanced himself from Diddy since Cassie’s lawsuit, and even more so in the wake of the new ones.”

Despite how Kutcher is “expecting a subpoena [from Diddy], as they have been good friends for 20 years,” the insider added, “Mila will not let Ashton be in any sort of contact.”

🔥🚨BREAKING: Ashton Kutcher expecting to receive subpoena amid Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs sex trafficking investigation. Kutcher and Diddy have been friendly for decades, but Daily Mail claims the No Strings Attached actor’s wife Mila Kunis has restricted any contact between the two… pic.twitter.com/9yB2fzYF14 — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) April 2, 2024

Combs is currently facing multiple lawsuits with allegations of sexual assault and abuse. Additionally, his two homes in Los Angeles and Miami were raided by Homeland Security on March 25 in relation to a sex trafficking investigation.

As for Kutcher and Kunis, 40, the That ’70s Show alums previously faced backlash after it as discovered that they wrote letters in support of their disgraced former co-star Danny Masterson. Masterson, 48, was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison on two counts of rape in September 2023.

After the revelation of their supportive letters came to light, Kunis and Kutcher responded to the online criticism in an Instagram video.

“We are aware of the pain that has been caused by the character letters that we wrote on behalf of Danny Masterson,” Ashton said in the clip at the time. Mila then added, “We support victims. We have done this historically through our work and will continue to do so in the future. … “Our heart goes out to every single person who’s ever been a victim of sexual assault, sexual abuse or rape.”

Mila also pointed out that the letters “were not written to question the legitimacy of the judicial system, or the validity of the jury’s ruling.”

“They were intended for the judge to read and not to undermine the testimony of the victims or re-traumatize them in any way,” she concluded. “We would never want to do that. And we’re sorry, that has taken place.”

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.