'We Were the Lucky Ones': Everything We Know About Joey King & Logan Lerman's WWII Series

The show follows the Kurc family as they try to escape the horrors of the Holocaust and navigate the antisemitism sweeping through Europe.

March 28, 2024
We Were the Lucky Ones — starring Joey King and Logan Lerman — features an all-Jewish cast. Each actor pinpointed an ancestral relationship with their characters, the Kurcs, as they witness and experience the Holocaust in Poland. After the cast and crew exclusively spoke with Hollywood Life ahead of the series premiere, here is everything you need to know about the show, below.

How to Watch ‘We Were the Lucky Ones’

The first three episodes of season 1 drop on Thursday, March 28, on Hulu.

Logan Lerman in a scene from We Were the Lucky Ones
Vlad Cioplea/Hulu

‘We Were the Lucky Ones’ Cast

Apart from Joey and Logan, the cast includes Henry Lloyd-Hughes, Amit Rahav, Hadas Yaron and several more. Hadas spoke to Hollywood Life exclusively ahead of the season 1 premiere about how she personally connected to her character, Mila Kurc.

“The writing [in the book] is just so beautiful; I received Mila like a gift,” Hadas explained, before referring to her real-life family history, who also experienced the Holocaust like her character. “[One scene in the show] is actually something that happened to my family during those times. So, there was just something very personal about this whole experience. I was privileged to get to tell that story, and also — in a way — to tell the story of my family.”

We Were the Lucky Ones “Radom” episode
Vlad Cioplea/Hulu

What Is ‘We Were the Lucky Ones’ About?

The show follows brother and sister duo, Addy (Lerman) and Halina Kurc (King), and their family as they try to escape the gruesome reality of the Nazi regime in the 1930s. The Kurcs get separated during World War II and find themselves in different parts of the world, as they try to locate each other.

Joey King in a We Were the Lucky Ones episode
Vlad Cioplea/Hulu

Is ‘We Were the Lucky Ones’ Based on a True Story?

Georgia Hunter’s book is based on her ancestry. Several of the author’s family members experienced the horrors of the Holocaust and survived. She opened up about her grandfather’s impact on her story during a previous interview with the CT Post.

“Perhaps the fact that the entire family survived intact — there were 22 in all — played a part in that,” she previously told Sound Watch magazine. “They were a statistical anomaly, which is unbelievably fortunate but not something they’d have boasted about. More than that, though, it simply wasn’t in my grandfather’s DNA to dwell on the past. He had this very positive, vibrant, forward-thinking outlook on life.”

