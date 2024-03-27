Joey King & Logan Lerman Had a ‘Personal Connection’ to Their ‘We Were the Lucky Ones’ Roles (Exclusive)

Joey King and Logan Lerman share the screen once again in Hulu’s We Were the Lucky Ones. Based on Georgia Hunter’s book of the same name, the Bullet Train co-stars deliver “phenomenal” performances as the brother and sister duo, Addy and Halina, Georgia told Hollywood Life during an exclusive video interview.

“They’re just phenomenal. Our entire cast is phenomenal, and I’m really proud of the fact that our entire cast is also Jewish,” Georgia explained. “And I think because of that, they related on very personal ways to their characters. Halina and Addy, they each have their own stories that relate to the Holocaust and their own family histories, and I was so excited for them to bring that personal connection to their roles. … I can’t speak highly enough of Joey and our entire cast.”

The miniseries We Were the Lucky Ones was loosely inspired by the real story of Georgia’s family from the 1930s.

Joey and Logan’s characters, Halina and Addy, respectively, are members of the Kurc family: a Polish Jewish family who were initially protected by their successful livelihood from the severe antisemitism that swept through Europe during World War II. Amid Hitler’s cruel regime, some of the Kurcs go into hiding while others are thrown into concentration camps. After the family gets separated by the war, only a few manage to escape, and they attempt to find any living relatives.

Director Thomas Kail also emphasized the caliber and level of wisdom that both Joey, 24, and Logan, 32, brought to the set during his exclusive interview with Hollywood Life.

“Joey really responded to the material very early on and was the first person to say that she wanted to join,” Thomas pointed out. “And she and Logan knew each other just from around having both being doing this for a long time. And they worked together briefly. There was a fundamental understanding that they had about each other that felt already like a very legitimate bond.”

Thomas added that the Kissing Booth actress and the Percy Jackson & the Olympians actor’s “deep expertise and excellence in their craft” could be felt any time when they walked into a room or onto the set.

“They’re just sky-high level talent,” he added. “They’ve also had a ton of experience. They are interested in being leaders. … As soon as you saw them, we wanted you to say, ‘Oh yeah those are brother and sister.'”

The first three episodes of We Were the Lucky Ones premiere on Hulu on Thursday, March 28.