Kate Middleton’s Mother-in-Law Queen Camilla Speaks Out on Her Cancer Diagnosis

The royal family is rallying around Princess Kate after she revealed her cancer diagnosis to the world last week. As more celebrities react to the shocking health news, Kate’s mother-in-law, Queen Camilla, spoke out amid Kate’s recovery while thanking well-wishers at the Shrewsbury Farmers’ Market on Wednesday, March 27.

While mingling with the townspeople, Camilla, 76, met two young girls that were holding posters for Kate, 42, which read, “Send our love to Kate.” According to royal editor Rebecca English, the queen told them, “I know that Catherine is thrilled by all the kind wishes and support.”

Matt Wilkinson of The Sun also tweeted that Camilla told the girls, “I shall send these on to Catherine, she will be thrilled,” according to his X video.

Watch as Harriet, 10, and Lois, 6, show off their posters for Princess of Wales today in Shrewsbury and Queen Camilla replied: “I shall send these on to Catherine she will be thrilled” pic.twitter.com/2jXNnqgEs3 — Matt Wilkinson (@MattSunRoyal) March 27, 2024

Over the past few months, Kate was noticeably absent from the public eye after Kensington Palace announced that she had undergone a “planned abdominal” operation. Though the surgery went well, she was later diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer. As a result of her absence, though, social media users speculated there were AI images of her online.

“I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you, personally, for all the wonderful messages of support and for your understanding whilst I have been recovering from surgery,” Kate said in her video message on March 22. “It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I’ve had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me, for which I am so grateful.”

After explaining that her abdominal surgery was “successful” earlier this year, Kate revealed that cancer was found and she is therefore undergoing chemotherapy.

“As you can imagine, this has taken time,” she pointed out. “It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be OK.”

Kate shares her three children, Princes George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis with her husband, Prince William.

At the end of the video, the Princess of Wales expressed her “hope” for the public to “understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy.”