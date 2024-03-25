Timothee Chalamet Smokes a Cigarette on the Set of Bob Dylan Movie in New Video

From young Willy Wonka to Paul Atreides, and now, to Bob Dylan, Timothée Chalamet is on a roll. The 27-year-old actor was spotted filming his upcoming biopic, A Complete Unknown, in New York City, and he was in character while smoking a cigarette and donning Bob’s curly hairdo.

In a new viral X clip (formerly known as Twitter), the Dune: Part Two star was captured getting out of a car and wearing sunglasses (even though it was seemingly evening). He then made his way across the street after taking a drag of his cigarette. According to multiple outlets, Timmy was filming the scene in downtown Manhattan near El Quijote, wearing a brown coat.

Timmy was also spotted filming a daytime scene, where he sat on a bench wearing a pair of jeans, his brown sueded jacket and matching boots.

The New York City native just wrapped up the press tour for the second installment of Dune. Toward the end of 2023, he was seen in Wonka.

Timmy did his homework on the “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door” artist. Earlier this year, he visited Bob’s high school in Minnesota, where he talked to the drama department. The school posted pictures of the students with the movie star via Facebook in January.

“We spent about 45 minutes with Timothée Chalamet yesterday at the historic Hibbing Auditorium. He was a total gem,” Hibbing High School’s drama department wrote. “In town researching all things Bob Dylan for an upcoming biopic, he asked his tour guide if he could meet with the drama students who were working on their competition one act. He sat down with them one on one, and talked acting and theater. He was such a kind and easy going person, and our students were so grateful to have such a special experience.”

Collider previously reported that director James Mangold noted that the film explores the beginnings of a “young, 19-year-old Bob Dylan coming to New York with two dollars in his pocket” before “becoming a worldwide sensation within three years.” The synopsis is expected to unravel how Bob found friends and idols within the music industry, from Pete Seeger to Johnny Cash.

Elle Fanning is set to play Bob’s love interest, Sylvie Russo, and Edward Norton will be playing Pete Seeger.