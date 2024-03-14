Lindsay Lohan Recalls Sleep Deprivation & Hospitalization Amid Hectic Early 2000s Filming Schedule

It’s the Lindsay Lohan renaissance, and fans are loving it! The 37-year-old 2000s icon — who is now a mom to Luai with husband Bader Shammas — opened up about her Hollywood evolution as a movie star and artist in a new interview. While recalling her hectic filming schedule between Freaky Friday, Mean Girls and Herbie: Fully Loaded, Lindsay detailed the sleep deprivation and hospitalization that she went through.

“I was recording an album in my trailer on the set of the movie [Herbie: Fully Loaded] and promoting the album while shooting, like, TRL,” Lindsay told Bustle, pointing out that she would sometimes only have one hour of rest. “I remember this so specifically: I had to go to the dentist. I had no time to go to the dentist, but something happened with my tooth. The dentist had to come to see me. It was just so much all the time.”

The publication noted in its Thursday, March 14, interview that Lindsay was subsequently hospitalized with a kidney infection at the time. Due to her intense work schedule as a child actor, the Parent Trap star pointed out, “They teach you to say ‘yes’ to everything, and that’s not really what life’s all about,” referring to taking back-to-back gigs.

Throughout the early 2000s, Lindsay became one of the most highly publicized celebrities — while still a teenager, no less. Paparazzi frequently hounded the Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen actress, and tabloids painted her as a party-going alcoholic. While reflecting on the experience, Lindsay acknowledged that her film credits “got overshadowed by paparazzi and all that kind of stuff when I was younger, and that’s kind of annoying.” She added, “I wish that part didn’t happen. I feel like that kind of took on a life of its own.”

Lindsay then affirmed that this was why she “wanted to disappear” for a while. “I was like, ‘Unless there’s no story here, they’re not going to focus on just my work,'” she concluded.

The Irish Wish star noticeably vanished from the public eye after 2013. For several years, she lived in Dubai, where she met Bader and fell in love with him. The two kept a low-key relationship until she announced their engagement in 2021. The following year, they were married, and the spouses welcomed Luai in 2023.

Now that she is focused on motherhood and taking on film roles that she is passionate about, Lindsay recollected a sweet family moment while working on set of her upcoming film Our Little Secret.

“I had a scene where I was crying,” she remembered, adding, “and then my husband surprised me with the baby on set, so then I was crying again, happy tears.”