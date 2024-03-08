Natalie Portman Reportedly Finalizes Her Divorce From Benjamin Millepied

Natalie Portman has reportedly finalized her divorce from now-ex-husband Benjamin Millepied. The pair’s marriage made headlines last year after Benjamin, 46, was rumored to have had an affair.

“It was initially really tough for her, but her friends rallied around her and helped get her through the worst of it,” a source told PEOPLE on Friday, March 8, about Natalie’s reaction to Benjamin’s extramarital relationship. “Natalie is coming out of a really tough and painful year, but she’s come out the other side of it stronger and is finding joy in her family, friends and work.”

The Marvel Cinematic Universe actress, 42, shares children Aleph and Amalia with the choreographer.

“Her biggest priority has been ensuring a smooth transition for her children,” the insider added to the outlet. “She and Ben really love their kids and are equally focused on being the best co-parents they can be. Nothing is more important.”

Last month, Natalie and Benjamin were spotted in Los Angeles together with their kids. The family kept a low profile throughout the day while strolling through town. Their outing came shortly after the May December star addressed the speculation about her and Benjamin’s marriage during her interview with Vanity Fair.

“It’s terrible, and I have no desire to contribute to it,” Natalie noted, referring to the rumors. After the publication’s writer Keziah Weir noted that they “don’t love asking about [the potential marital issues], either,” Natalie replied, “I can imagine.”

Natalie also explained how she “got very protective” of her private life “very early on” in her career.

“I chose a different name when I started, which was kind of an interesting way that I separated identities,” she revealed. “I would get upset if someone at school called me Natalie Portman. I was like, ‘If you know me, you know me as Natalie Hershlag at school.’ It was kind of an extreme bifurcation of identity that I’ve tried to integrate a little bit more as an adult.”

In May 2023, French publication Voici reported that Benjamin was cheating on Natalie with a younger woman. Neither Natalie nor Benjamin publicly responded to the rumors, but multiple outlets reported that their marriage was on the rocks as a result of his rumored infidelity.

The two first met on the set of Black Swan in 2009 and got married in August 2012.