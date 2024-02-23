 Natalie Portman Reunites With Benjamin Millepied Amid Divorce Rumors – Hollywood Life

Natalie Portman Reunites With Husband Benjamin Millepied Amid Split Rumors

The spouses were spotted on a family outing together in Los Angeles after Natalie addressed the ‘terrible’ attention on their marriage. 

Image Credit: Unique Nicole/Getty Images

Natalie Portman was spotted reuniting with her husband, Benjamin Millepied, in public on a family lunch after addressing the “terrible” attention on their marriage. Amid ongoing rumors of a potential divorce, the Academy Award-winning actress, 42, and the choreographer, 46, were photographed in Los Angeles together on Thursday, February 22. 

Daily Mail published a video of the spouses with their two kids, Aleph and Amalia. The family stayed together while strolling through town. For the afternoon, Natalie wore a black graphic tee, jeans, white sneakers and black sunglasses while carrying a multi-patterned handbag. Benjamin, for his part, sported a black T-shirt with jeans and white sneakers. 

The Black Swan co-stars’ outing comes just one day after Natalie reluctantly addressed the speculation surrounding her marriage in an interview with Vanity Fair for the publication’s Hollywood Issue. 

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

“It’s terrible, and I have no desire to contribute to it,” Natalie said. After the writer, Keziah Weir, noted that they “don’t love asking about [the potential marital issues], either,” Natalie replied, “I can imagine.”

The May December star also pointed out that she prioritizes her personal privacy as a public figure. 

“I got very protective of it very early on,” she noted. “I chose a different name when I started, which was kind of an interesting way that I separated identities. I would get upset if someone at school called me Natalie Portman. I was like, ‘If you know me, you know me as Natalie Hershlag at school.’ It was kind of an extreme bifurcation of identity that I’ve tried to integrate a little bit more as an adult.” 

Natalie and Benjamin first met on the set of Black Swan in 2009. They fell in love and later wed in 2012. While they appeared to have a blissful relationship, a startling June 2023 report surfaced, claiming that Benjamin had an affair with a climate activist. At the time, an insider told PEOPLE that the affair was “short-lived and it is over.” 

“He knows he made an enormous mistake, and he is doing all he can to get Natalie to forgive him and keep their family together,” the source told the outlet. “Natalie is incredibly private and has no intention of playing this out in the media. Her biggest priority is protecting her children and their privacy.” 

Neither Natalie nor Benjamin has publicly confirmed or denied the affair reports. Over the summer of 2023, multiple outlets were reporting that Natalie wasn’t wearing her wedding ring. 

