Taylor Swift Encourages Fans to Vote in the Presidential Primary Election in New Statement

Taylor Swift is urging her fans in Tennessee — and everywhere else — to vote in the upcoming presidential primary election amid Super Tuesday. The international pop icon, 34, took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, March 5, to pen a statement, encouraging all in her home state to get out and vote.

“Today, March 5, is the Presidential Primary in Tennessee and 16 other states and territories,” Taylor wrote. “I wanted to remind you guys to vote the people who most represent YOU into power. If you haven’t already, make a plan to vote today. Whether you’re in Tennesse or somewhere else in the U.S., check your polling places and times at Vote.org.”

Taylor is currently in Singapore, where she is scheduled to perform through Saturday, March 9, as part of her global Eras Tour.

While the Grammy Award winner did not point to a specific candidate she prefers — Democratic candidate, President Joe Biden, or potential Republican presidential candidate, Donald Trump — Taylor has previously supported Democrats. Recently, many broadcasters and journalists have speculated over the influence that the “Love Story” artist has on voters. In fact, last year, many credited Taylor with the rise in voter registrations.

This isn’t the first time that Taylor has publicly addressed politics. Previously, she endorsed Joe and made it clear in her Netflix documentary, Miss Americana, that she did not support Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn in 2018. At the time, Taylor explained where she stood politically in a lengthy Instagram post.

“In the past, I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now,” she began in the caption. “I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country. I believe in the fight for LGBTQ rights, and that any form of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender is WRONG. I believe that the systemic racism we still see in this country towards people of color is terrifying, sickening and prevalent. I cannot vote for someone who will not be willing to fight for dignity for ALL Americans, no matter their skin color, gender or who they love.”

Taylor then explained why she could not “support” Marsha, writing, “As much as I have in the past and would like to continue voting for women in office, I cannot support Marsha Blackburn. Her voting record in Congress appalls and terrifies me. She voted against equal pay for women. She voted against the Reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, which attempts to protect women from domestic violence, stalking and date rape. She believes businesses have a right to refuse service to gay couples. She also believes they should not have the right to marry.”

Toward the end of her post, Taylor pointed out that Marsha’s beliefs are not the singer’s personal “Tennessee values.”