Mark Zuckerberg & Wife Priscilla Chan Attend Indian Billionaire Anant Ambani’s Pre-Wedding Party

Mark Zuckerberg attended the pre-wedding festivities of fellow billionaire Anant Ambani over the weekend. The 39-year-old Meta CEO and Facebook co-founder shared new photos of himself and wife Priscilla Chan at the celebration before the weekend kicked off.

“Love an Indian wedding. Congrats to Anant and Radhika!” Mark captioned an Instagram carousel post on March 1. He and Priscilla matched in black coordinating outfits for the event. The businessman sported an all-black suit featuring dragonfly accessories, and Priscilla shimmered in a black gown that was bedazzled with gold flowers.

A video also circulated online of Mark and Priscilla gazing at an expensive watch that Anant was wearing. In the clip, Mark was heard saying, “You know, I never really wanted a watch, but after seeing that, I was like, ‘Watches are cool.’” In response, Priscilla said, “I might want that,” before the video ended.

Anant, 28, is the youngest son of Asia’s wealthiest man: Mukesh Ambani, the head of the profitable Indian company Reliance. Anant is marrying his girlfriend, Radhika Merchant, 29. The pair’s epic days-long event was held in Jamnagar, India. However, according to several reports, the pair’s actual wedding ceremony hasn’t taken place yet. The past weekend consisted of pre-ceremonial events.

The high-profile wedding was attended by multiple business executives and tycoons, including Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump. Perhaps the biggest name who made headlines, though, was Rihanna. The 36-year-old R&B music artist performed for guests, making this her first concert in several years — with the exception of her February 2023 Super Bowl halftime performance. According to multiple outlets, the “Umbrella” hitmaker sang some of her hit songs, including “Diamonds” and “Work.”

Multiple social media videos revealed Rihanna twerking and singing for countless party guests. She was accompanied by backup dancers, all of whom helped give the show of the year as RiRi sparkled on stage.

Following the performance, the Fenty Beauty founder reportedly told paparazzi that the concert “was the best” and gushed that she hadn’t “done a real show in eight years,” per Billboard.

Although she hasn’t publicly disclosed the details about her compensation, Daily Mail reported that Rihanna was paid more than $6 million to perform for wedding guests.