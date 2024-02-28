King Charles Waves at the Crowd as He Arrives in London Amid Cancer Battle

King Charles III was seen waving to a group of well-wishing supporters in London on Wednesday, February 28. Amid the monarch’s ongoing battle with an undisclosed form of cancer, the 75-year-old was attending business meetings and other events. He was reportedly being driven from his home, which is Clarence House.

PEOPLE reported the news on Wednesday, February 28, of the king’s recent public appearance.

The king was photographed for the first time earlier this month in a car after news of his cancer diagnosis broke. On February 5, Buckingham Palace revealed that Charles currently has a “form of cancer” but didn’t disclose what type.

“During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted,” the place’s statement began, referring to Charles’ initial enlarged prostate condition. “Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer. His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.”

Shortly thereafter, the royal broke his silence on his health by thanking supporters in an Instagram post, which was shared on February 11.

“I would like to express my most heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes I have received in recent days,” Charles said. “As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement.”

Since then, the monarch has resumed most of his regularly scheduled business affairs. Last week, Charles attended his first in-person meeting with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at Buckingham Palace. During their meeting, Charles described how gracious he was for receiving messages and notes from fans after his cancer diagnosis was announced.

“I’ve had so many wonderful messages and cards,” Charles said. “It’s reduced me to tears most of the time.”

Despite his distant relationship with his son Prince Harry, the 39-year-old former royal immediately visited his father upon hearing of his illness.

“I jumped on a plane and went to go see him as soon as I could,” Harry said during his Good Morning America appearance on February 15.. “Look, I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him, I’m grateful for that.”